Blue Ivy set to follow in Beyonce's footsteps after 'important' milestone - report

Blue Ivy Carter is destined for a pop star career after sharing the stage with her mother, Beyoncé, at the NFL halftime show.

The daughter of music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z is keen to continue stepping into the spotlight and to make a music career of her own, according to a new report by the MailOnline.

Harmonizing in fashion, the 12-year-old danced alongside the singer during the iconic performance at the NRG Stadium in Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston.

The report further suggested that Blue didn’t want to embarrass herself or her mother when she performed at the iconic show, which was "very important" to her.

In the next several years, the Lion King starlet reportedly plans to start her music career, with or without her parents, and to shape herself as an artist. Her stage performances including this halftime gig have already given her incredible stepping stones into the industry.

Blue's stepping stones to stardom

In her earlier years, Blue collaborated with her parents on some of their hit songs. Her musical debut was on Jay-Z’s 2012 single Glory and in 2019 on her mum’s single Brown Skin Girl.

No stranger to the dance floor, Blue’s backup dancing skills were on show for her mother's Renaissance tour last year. On stage, she joined the professional dancers for numbers My Power and Black Parade.

It seems Blue is building quite a portfolio in the spotlight. The soon-to-be-teen made her screen acting debut earlier this month as the voice of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Her proud mom captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo: "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."