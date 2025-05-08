Tina Knowles gives insight into bond with granddaughter Rumi in new personal message 

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show is a family affair, with not only Blue Ivy returning as a backing dancer, but now Queen Bey's seven-year-old daughter Rumi is part of the show too!

The little girl has been stealing the show each night while coming on stage as Beyoncé performs the song 'Protector' which was dedicated to her children, and even features Rumi's voice at the start of the track.

Proud grandmother Tina has since taken to Instagram to share an insight into her close bond with Rumi, giving an insight into her personality too!

© Amy Sussman, getty Tina Knowles opened up about her granddaughter Rumi in a heartfelt new message

She re-posted a clip of the seven-year-old from night four of the tour, where Rumi is seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes.

© Beyoncé Rumi Carter is a star in the making!

"She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there.

"One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch.!! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!"

This isn't the first time Tina has opened up about Rumi's creativity. She previously told E! News: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on both the twins' creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"

Rumi has a twin brother Sir, who Tina described in the same interview as "quiet" and more like his father, Jay-Z. "Sir is very quiet. He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she said.

© Instagram Tina's message dedicated to granddaughter Rumi Carter

Rumi, like Tina has observed, is indeed showing all the qualities of a star in the making and made her stage debut on April 28, and was seen practicing her dance routine at the back of the stage before being called out to join her mom for her big moment.

Rumi was big fan of the spotlight and at one point hugged her mom as she sang, much to the delight of the crowds. While Beyoncé sang the song, a montage of photos of her children were shown on the screen, including many never-before-seen pictures of Rumi and Sir as babies.

Rumi Carter on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

The protective parent has kept Rumi and Sir largely out of the spotlight, and has worked hard to ensure that all three of her children enjoy as normal childhoods as possible, despite their fame.