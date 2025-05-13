Goldie Hawn poses in bed in unfiltered photo taken from the family archives

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and the feeling is mutual!

To mark Mother's Day on Sunday May 11, her daughter Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a series of photos from over the years which featured her famous mom and various family members.

Among them was a fun snapshot of Goldie and Kate posing in a bed underneath the covers, looking more like sisters than mother and daughter.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn posing in bed with her daughter Kate Hudson

Other pictures of the award-winning actress included one of her posing in Kate's kitchen, and another of her kissing her granddaughter Rani Rose while dressed up as a princess.

Alongside the photos, Kate wrote: "The woman who taught me how to laugh loud, love big and live boldly. You are the sunshine in all of our lives. I love you so much Mama. Happy Mother’s Day."

Kate Hudson posted a series of photos featuring Goldie Hawn to mark Mother's Day

Touched by her daughter's words, Goldie replied: "My baby girl!!! My Light, my gift ! Now the world’s gift! Thank you for choosing me to be your mama darling. Happy Mother’s Day!"

Goldie shares Kate, along with oldest son Oliver, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. The First Wives Club actress is also mom to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

© Getty Images Kate and Goldie are incredibly close

She's a doting stepmom to Kurt's son Boston too, who he shares with his ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt's relationship is inspirational to their entire family. The couple have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and Kate and Oliver call Kurt 'Pa.'

© Getty Images Goldie with long-term partner Kurt Russell, Kate and Boston Russell

"They have been the rock in our family as the matriarch and patriarch of our bigger family", Kate previously explained in an interview with People, adding that they've been central not just in terms of their family, but to people outside the main unit throughout their life.

"That's their strongest value - that unit and that dedication to that unit, they've been through everything together," she continued. "And it's such an amazing thing to see, especially now as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is right now."

© Steve Granitz Family is everything to Goldie

She went on to call her mom and Kurt's relationship "so loving and caring."

"It says a lot about follow-through; I think we go back and forth. I'm speaking from experience - it's very easy to say something's not working, right?" Kate explained.

"It's very easy to be like 'You know what? It's not working and you've got to try your hardest, try your best, but oh we'll figure this out.' But to actually follow through with each other through those moments is really powerful."