Goldie Hawn's young grandson Boone is growing up fast in new beach photo following first birthday

Goldie Hawn has long been a fan of the beach, and it seems the younger generation of her family is the same, with youngest grandson Boone now old enough to fully enjoy the sand and blue skies.
The young tot, who turns one in February 2025, had a starring role in his mom Meredith Hagner's latest Instagram post, appearing from behind on her shoulders as they looked out over blue seas.
Palm trees were in the foreground as Meredith stood with her young son as they watched a family on the sandy beach in front of them. The picture came amid a carousel of snaps from Meredith, including video of her performing an original folk song.
"I'm gonna share more of my folk songs I write because I love to do it dammit and also been doing it in secret for 10 years like someone sneaking cigarettes in an airport bathroom," Meredith captioned the post.
"Gonna unpack why this is someday. Also these photos feel authentic to me. No more risky spray tans, lots more street dogs.Hi."
Boone is the son of Goldie and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith. They are also parents to son Buddy, five.
Wyatt, Meredith and their sons have relocated to Aspen, Colorado, following the LA wildfires in January, and Meredith has been giving fans an insight into their new life.
Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier in February, Meredith revealed that they are currently renting a home but that she has been struggling to figure out how to decorate the home after being given free rein.
"The owners of our rental in Aspen are letting me paint the kitchen. Which is truly a great use of my time (not)," she joked on Instagram Stories.
She then added three options for the cabinets, "Buttercream, Sage", and "could not care less on a cellular level," asking followers to vote for their favorite option to paint the room, which featured dark oak cabinets alongside two inspirational photos of kitchens sporting the colorways she's contemplating.
Aspen holds a very special place for Wyatt in particular, as he spent a lot of his childhood there, while Goldie and Kurt still have a house there too.
Before they moved to Colorado the family of four lived in Wyatt's sister Kate Hudson's home in Palm Desert.
"Kate has been really generous," Meredith told Extra. "She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert. She's really open. She's put me up."
During the fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation.
She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."