Goldie Hawn's young grandson Boone is growing up fast in new beach photo following first birthday

Goldie Hawn has long been a fan of the beach, and it seems the younger generation of her family is the same, with youngest grandson Boone now old enough to fully enjoy the sand and blue skies.

The young tot, who turns one in February 2025, had a starring role in his mom Meredith Hagner's latest Instagram post, appearing from behind on her shoulders as they looked out over blue seas.

Palm trees were in the foreground as Meredith stood with her young son as they watched a family on the sandy beach in front of them. The picture came amid a carousel of snaps from Meredith, including video of her performing an original folk song.

© Instagram Meredith Hagner poses with son Boone on her shoulders as they look out over beach

"I'm gonna share more of my folk songs I write because I love to do it dammit and also been doing it in secret for 10 years like someone sneaking cigarettes in an airport bathroom," Meredith captioned the post.

"Gonna unpack why this is someday. Also these photos feel authentic to me. No more risky spray tans, lots more street dogs.Hi."

© Variety via Getty Images Meredith and Wyatt Russell are parents to two sons

Meredith Hagner shares a look inside her baby boy's nursery

Boone is the son of Goldie and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith. They are also parents to son Buddy, five.

Wyatt, Meredith and their sons have relocated to Aspen, Colorado, following the LA wildfires in January, and Meredith has been giving fans an insight into their new life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier in February, Meredith revealed that they are currently renting a home but that she has been struggling to figure out how to decorate the home after being given free rein.

© Instagram Meredith is conflicted over paint colors

"The owners of our rental in Aspen are letting me paint the kitchen. Which is truly a great use of my time (not)," she joked on Instagram Stories.

She then added three options for the cabinets, "Buttercream, Sage", and "could not care less on a cellular level," asking followers to vote for their favorite option to paint the room, which featured dark oak cabinets alongside two inspirational photos of kitchens sporting the colorways she's contemplating.

Wyatt and Meredith tied the knot in 2019

Aspen holds a very special place for Wyatt in particular, as he spent a lot of his childhood there, while Goldie and Kurt still have a house there too.

Before they moved to Colorado the family of four lived in Wyatt's sister Kate Hudson's home in Palm Desert.

"Kate has been really generous," Meredith told Extra. "She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert. She's really open. She's put me up."

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Meredith and her family were living in Kate's Palm Desert home

During the fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation.

She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."