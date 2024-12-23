Goldie Hawn steps out with Kurt Russell for Christmas shopping in second home of Aspen

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back at their happy place with their family.

Just in time for Christmas, the longtime couple has arrived at their second home in Aspen, Colorado, where they have been spending many of their vacations for almost 40 years.

Also in town are Kate Hudson and her fiancée Danny Fujikawa, plus presumably her older brother Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Hudson, who for a few years lived in Aspen with their kids.

On December 22, Goldie and Kurt were spotted doing some Christmas shopping in town around South Galena Street.

The First Wives Club actress was seen carrying a shopping bag from local cosmetics store Cosbar, wearing a red fur coat paired with black leggings, a quilted black leather bag and black On sneakers, plus she was later spotted with a cowboy hat on. Kurt himself was seen wearing a buttoned gray sweater with jeans, sneakers, and a cargo-style jacket.

Goldie and Kurt have owned their massive mountain home in Aspen for almost as long as they have been together, which is since 1983.

Back in 2022, Oliver made an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan (now LIVE with Kelly & Mark) from the house, and gave a glimpse of it, and spoke about why they love the Aspen lifestyle so much.

"Mom built this house first and then my stepdad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years," he shared at the time, adding: "It's a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great."

Noting how he went to elementary school in the town, he further shared: "I actually took my kids out of school five years ago in L.A. and took them up here to live in the mountains and have some independence and some freedom. It's a really special place for sure."

Oliver has been married to his wife Erinn since 2006, and they share sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14, and daughter Rio, 11.

"That was the greatest thing about being here, snow days," he also recalled, revealing: "Wednesdays they let off early so everyone can go ski."

"The school system is so different. My kid had, in 5th grade, a page of homework front and back that was given on Monday and due on Friday. That was it. They believe in sort of go home, play in the snow, be in the mountains. That's sort of their philosophy here."