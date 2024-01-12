Penny Lancaster surprises her 'man' Rod Stewart with incredibly unique gift

Penny Lancaster had an almost impossible task on Wednesday, as the popular presenter had to find a gift for her husband Rod Stewart, who was celebrating his 79th birthday. But as she put it, what do you get a "man who has everything"?

The star was able to come up with an incredible idea for her beloved and taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the mum-of-two revealed the unique gift that she gave to her husband, and you can see it in the clip below. However, if you can't work it out, the present is an incredible bookend that plays on Rod's love for model trains.

As Penny showed off the stunning present, which featured an ornate interior and a quaint English scene on the windows outside, she panned the camera out to reveal several books stacked on top.

In 2019, Rod revealed to Railway Modeller magazine that he was a huge model railway enthuiast even creating an epic one that took up the attic space in his Los Angeles mansion, creating many of the pieces during a tour.

In the magazine, Rod explained that he had a real talent for designing the set pieces for the railway, sharing: "I find beauty in what everyone else sees as ugly - rugged skyscrapers, beaten-up warehouses, things that are very run down. When I take on something creative like this, I have to give it 110%."

The singer then joked: "For me it's addictive. I started, so I just had to finish. I'm lucky I had the room. If I'd have realised at the start it would have taken so long, I'd have probably said, 'No! No! Nah!'"

Speaking to Jeremy Vine on his BBC Radio show, the rock and roll legend explained: "A lot of people laugh at it being a silly hobby, but it's a wonderful hobby."

Rod will no doubt have been joined by his family for his birthday celebrations, including his youngest sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12, who he shares with Penny. Last year, the family marked their first Hogmanay, and Rod's two boys looked all grown-up!

The youngsters nodded to their heritage in traditional red tartan kilts. Meanwhile, Penny, 52, colour-coordinated with her boys in a black sequin dress and a red feathered shawl.

Alastair and Aiden's Scottish heritage hails from their father's side, with the singer's parents hailing from the country. Rod, 78, recently launched his very own Scottish whisky brand named Wolfie's, and he often heads to Scotland to watch his beloved Celtic too.