David Beckham should be on BGT - Victoria has the best reaction

David Beckham sparked a fan reaction on Wednesday when he uploaded a new clip of himself showing off a Britain's Got Talent-worthy skill.

The snippet, which the former footballer shared to his Instagram, showed David, 50, instructing his pet Spaniel, Fig, to perform an array of tricks in the gym.

Filmed by his wife Victoria, the Beckham's furry friend was shown jumping up onto a gym bench, before deftly jumping back down again and lying down obediently.

"Crufts dog show this morning in the gym sorry @mrbobbyrich, good filming mum @victoriabeckham", David wrote in his caption.

The Beckhams own four adorable pet pooches

The post prompted an array of amusing comments, including a response from former Spice Girl Victoria who shared a glimpse of her quick wit. Reacting to David's post, she noted: "Procrastinating again", followed by a pair of laughing emojis.

The mother-of-four also made a cameo appearance in the video, and hilariously quipped: "Okay so Fig is doing her workout… I think that you're doing this as you're procrastinating, and you don't want to work out yourself."

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

David's personal trainer, Bobby Rich, meanwhile, also poked fun at the sports star, writing: "If only you were as obedient in the gym".

Power couple David and Victoria enlist the help of Bobby Rich to keep them looking lean and toned. In a previous interview with Vogue, personal trainer Bobby, who also trains with Victoria, revealed that the fashion designer has been devoted to consistent weight training for over five years.

The former England captain works out five times a week

"It's as much mental as it is physical. Victoria treats training like brushing her teeth – it's something she wants and has to do and it sets her up for the day," he revealed.

"It's just part of her lifestyle – in fact, I train both of them [David and Victoria] five days a week, in person. When they're on the road, it's remote, five days a week. Nothing changes."

Bobby also trains fashion designer Victoria

David and Victoria's property portfolio

The couple primarily live at the base in West London, but also split their time between their lavish properties in the Cotswolds and Miami.

David and Victoria's Cotswolds home boats a rambling garden

While their home in leafy Holland Park is beautifully pristine and ideally located, David and Victoria appear to have a soft spot for their sprawling £12 million Oxfordshire property. Boasting an enormous garden, a huge lake, an Estonian sauna and an outdoor swimming pool, their idyllic countryside retreat certainly has its perks.

Speaking in his Netflix documentary, David said: "I wanted a place where we could escape," before adding: "As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."