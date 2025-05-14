Nicole Kidman's former co-star has undergone a major transformation - will you recognize him?

It has been over a decade since the psychological thriller Birth starring Nicole Kidman hit screens. While the 57-year-old looks largely unchanged – aside from trading her signature pixie cut for longer blonde locks – the same can’t be said for her co-star.

Cameron Bright, who starred in the film as a child, looks almost unrecognizable at 32 compared to his younger onscreen self. Since starring in three installments of The Twilight Saga, the actor stepped out of the spotlight in favour of a more private life in Vancouver Island, Canada. Cameron played the vampire Alec, who was the twin brother to Jane in the films New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), and Breaking Dawn, Part II (2012).

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Cameron Bright during the Birth New York premiere

Nicole's former co-star has become a video game streamer on Twitch and enjoys fishing in his downtime.

Back in February, the former actor took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs of himself fishing on a boat in the sea. Cameron posed for the camera dressed in a knitted beanie, an oversized sweater, and an orange fishing apron.

At the time, Birth, which was directed by Jonathan Glazer, was received with much controversy due to Nicole and Cameron's nude bath scene together. The pair share a 25-year age gap, however, Nicole has since reflected on the criticism. The actress opened up about the movie to the Los Angeles Times in April last year.

"I just have an enormous amount of trust," she shared.

"I will just go places and align with people and go, 'Here I am. I'm yours. We'll live and die together.'"

© Getty Images Nicole and Cameron on set

When the interviewer called the film "strange" and "unsettling", Nicole said: "I don't find it strange but maybe that means I'm strange.

"But I never found it strange. I found it profound, the way it deals with grief and how people will fill holes to explain things, needing to explain things and then being incredibly open to all possibilities when you're in a deeply vulnerable state.

© Getty Images The actress opened up about her thoughts on the film

"And also, the idea that grief isn't finite because it most definitely isn't. Grief never ends. And you see it at that scene at the opera. She just releases into believing that it is him, this little boy is her husband. For her, it's the easier path."

Nicole also revealed that the director made "daily script changes and improvisations" as the scenes that he had written were "beyond the abilities of the young actor, playing the boy".