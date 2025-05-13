Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise reacts to Mother's Day tribute to half-sisters Sunday and Faith
split photo of nicole kidman and bella cruise© Getty Images/Instagram

The Babygirl actress shares her eldest daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman may have excluded her children with ex Tom Cruise from her Mother's Day tribute on Sunday, but it doesn't appear to have upset her daughter, Bella Cruise.

The Babygirl actress, 57, shared two unseen photos featuring her daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, alongside her late mother, Janelle Ann, who died in 2024 at age 84.

One picture showed a beaming Nicole posing with one arm around her mother as they stood in front of her daughters, while a second showed Janelle Ann enjoying a stroll with her granddaughters in Uluru, Australia.

"My mother and my daughters in Uluru, beautiful memories…always [pink heart emoji] Happy Mother's Day," Nicole penned in her caption.

The touching post sparked a wholesome reaction from Nicole's followers, and there appeared to be no hard feelings that her children Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, weren't mentioned as Bella 'liked' her mother's post.

Nicole and Tom adopted Bella in 1992, followed shortly by her brother, Connor. Both live their lives out of the spotlight and have not been pictured with Nicole in over 15 years.

Bella Kidman Cruise smiling for a photo at a press event© Getty Images
Bella 'liked' Nicole's Mother's Day tribute

In 2007, during an interview with the British morning show, GMTV, Nicole admitted that the then-teenagers refused to call her mom.

"My kids don't call me mommy; they don't even call me mom. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it," she said. 

Nicole's older children were raised as Scientologists and practice the religion, and she typically declines to discuss them in interviews.

Nicole and Tom with their two children © Getty Images
Nicole and Tom adopted their children three years apart

However, in 2018, she made a rare comment about her relationship with Bella and Connor, telling Who magazine: "I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships.

"I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is.

"They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

Nicole Kidman in 2004 with her children Bella and Connor Cruise © Getty Images
Nicole hasn't been pictured with Bella or Connor in over 15 years

The Undoing star made another statement about her children's decision to follow the church in 2019, telling The Sun: "Motherhood is about the journey. 

"There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." 

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Bella and Connor are Scientologists, like their dad

Nicole's Mother's Day post isn't the first time Bella has publicly supported her mom.

She has 'liked' several of her famous mom's Instagram posts, including when Nicole marked the end of a work chapter as her show, Love and Death – in which she executive produced through her production company, Blossom Films – reached its final episode. 

Bella Cruise showcased her new look © BellaKidmanCruise.com
Bella is an artist and graphic designer

Bella resides in London with her husband, Max Parker, while maintaining a pretty low-key lifestyle, occasionally sharing personal posts on Instagram, although she mainly uses it to showcase her work.

She is an artist and graphic designer who creates merchandise with her work, which often features takes on the bright and colorful mixed with dark and surrealist themes, and has also displayed her art in galleries and exhibitions.

