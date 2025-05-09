Nicole Kidman unveils new hair transformation days after edgy cut at Met Gala

Nicole Kidman broke the internet on Monday when she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet with a dramatic hairstyle that had fans praising her hairstylist for the fashion-forward look.

Just days later, the Babygirl star turned heads at the ACM Awards in Texas with a brand new hairstyle while supporting her husband Keith Urban.

Luscious locks

© Getty Images Nicole showcased her stunning blonde hair at the ACM Awards

Nicole wore her strawberry blonde locks straight down past her shoulders, looking confident in an all-black look for her red carpet appearance at the ACM Awards.

She donned a sleeveless leather top with a high neckline and black trousers underneath a layered black skirt, and added black pointed heels to complete the outfit.

She walked the red carpet with Keith, whom she shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13 with.

© Getty Images for ACM The star supported Keith ahead of his milestone award

Keith was honored at the show with the Triple Crown Award to celebrate winning New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year throughout his storied career.

"I came halfway around the world to live in Nashville," he said in a statement. "It was my dream since I was seven years old. All I ever wanted to do was write songs, try and get them recorded, try and get them on the radio, and now get them on streaming. And hopefully people like them and want to come and see me live. That's never changed."

Met Gala madness

© Variety via Getty Images Nicole debuted her dramatic hair transformation at the Met Gala

Nicole shocked her fans when she debuted a dramatic new hairstyle at the Met Gala. Her usual long blonde hair was cropped short to her neck with a darker brunette color underneath her wispy blonde hair, styled into a slick 'do.

She shone in custom Balenciaga Couture on the night, perfectly fitting the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, based on Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Calling her style the "superfine tailored short cut," her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, took to Instagram to explain her new look. "The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman," he wrote.

© Getty Images The actress wore custom Balenciaga to the event

"I wanted to celebrate this year's theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence — where every detail is tailored to that unique person."

Nicole's daughter Bella, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, gave her tick of approval by liking Adir's post on Monday.

Tailored to perfection

© Getty Images She epitomized the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme

The mother of four spoke to Vogue at the event about her unique look, sharing her love for the tailored style.

"I just wanted something very tailor-made for me," she said. "This was inspired in support of all of those gorgeous, gorgeous dandies [and] the women that honored them and supported them or protected them. So, I'm happy to be here as one of them."

She added: "It's lovely to celebrate fashion and couture and tailoring—and particularly tonight the tailoring—because there's all the people behind the scenes who do all that beautiful work. And when you really look at this theme, dandy is all about where you take a black suit and put a beautiful, different button or something where it's completely individual and made for you, which I love."

For more highlights from the 2025 Met Gala, see below...