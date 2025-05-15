Will Kirk shares rare glimpse of curly-haired daughter as he marks personal milestone

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when he shared two photos to mark his 40th birthday.

In one photo, shared to Instagram, the furniture restorer is shown holding a crisp glass of white wine while posing against a dreamy coastal background. He was joined by his young daughter whose adorable curls were just visible in the shot.

Will, 40, looked dapper in a knitted blue polo top, while his daughter was dressed in a sweet pastel pink cardigan.

In his post, the father-of-two also included a nostalgic picture from his childhood in which he could be seen blowing out two candles on a chocolate cake.

© Instagram Will celebrated his 40th birthday this week

Captioning his update, the TV star penned: "Here's to 40! I don't know how I got here so quickly, but I'm thankful for all the wonderful friends and family that have been with me along the way."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "40?!!! I thought you were about 28! Happy Birthday", while a second noted: "Happy birthday Will hope you're having a wonderful birthday", and a third chimed in: "Awww Happy Birthday. You look fantastic".

© Instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

Will shares two children with his wife Polly Snowdon: a daughter whom they welcomed in July 2022, and a son who came into the world in October last year.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2021, relocated from London to the countryside at the end of 2024, and are now raising their brood in a stunning Surrey home.

© Instagram Will Kirk welcomed his eldest child in 2022

Since relocating, Will has shared several glimpses inside their home renovation. The pair have been busy transforming their master bedroom, first ripping up the carpets and sanding the oak floorboards, before later replacing the built-in wardrobes with practical alternatives.

© ITV The furniture expert on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

Reflecting on their decision to up sticks, the furniture restorer told Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend: "Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening," before, adding: "Back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden."

Will's fatherhood journey

While Will tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken about his parenthood journey, describing it as the "best" thing he's done.

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

During a previous interview with HELLO!, he gushed: "I love her so much. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done, I think, having a child."

Last year, meanwhile, Will spoke about how his daughter may follow in his footsteps one day. During an appearance on Lorraine, he said: "It runs in my blood and perhaps my daughter will do the same thing. She is nearly two."