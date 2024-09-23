Will Kirk's rarely-seen daughter is beyond precious in new video

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk surprised fans on Monday with an ultra-rare video of his daughter splashing about in the rain.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the woodwork expert, 39, uploaded a precious clip of his curly-haired tot seemingly in her element as she confidently leaped into a large puddle. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Will Kirk shares precious video of rarely-seen daughter

For their rainy outing, Will's toddler was dressed in a vibrant pink Peppa Pig puddlesuit and a pair of candyfloss pink Wellington boots complete with bunny ears.

© Instagram Will hasn't revealed his daughter's name

In keeping with the pink theme, the tot also wore a blush-hued bow in her brunette curls.

Elsewhere, Will shared a snapshot of himself holding his daughter as they posed inside a book shop. The doting father could be seen beaming from ear to ear as he proudly carried his daughter whilst simultaneously clutching a children's book.

© Instagram Will's daughter looked adorable in her colourful puddlesuit

In his caption, Will wrote: "Carrying two goodies today @waterstones."

The TV star shares his daughter with his wife Polly Snowdon. They welcomed their little one into the world in July 2022 and so far have kept her name private.

© Instagram Will and Polly are proud parents to their little girl

After returning to work from paternity leave in August 2022, Will heaped praise on his wife and thanked his family and friends for their "amazing help".

Opening up, he shared: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work.

"My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

Will and Polly's wedding

© Instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

The loved-up couple have been married since August 2021. The ceremony, which was initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

On their big day, the couple also exchanged rings created by Will's co-star, Master Goldsmith Richard Talman.

While Will has largely kept details surrounding their nuptials under wraps, he did share a carousel of stunning photos after they'd tied the knot which he sweetly captioned: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."