Will Kirk's private life with wife Polly after major family upheaval

Will Kirk is preparing to spend his first Christmas with his family in Surrey following his big move out of London earlier this year.

The Repair Shop star, 39, and his wife Polly Snowdon upped sticks this summer and moved their two young children to the countryside in order to enjoy a quieter pace of life. He appears to have moved to Farnham, where he can enjoy plenty of fresh air and easy access to hikes.

Known for his expert woodwork skills on the popular BBC programme, Will juggles his filming duties in the capital with his family life, which became even busier when his wife welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Here's everything we know about his quiet family life in the countryside…

Will Kirk's relocation

© Instagram Will has shared a few snippets of his new life in Surrey

Will confirmed this autumn that he had moved to the countryside. Sharing a windswept photograph of himself wearing a Barbour jacket and a flat cap on a walk, he wrote: "Adjusting to life in the country," adding the hashtag "bye bye London".

The couple previously lived in a stunning home in Wandsworth, south west London, from which the woodwork expert also ran his own furniture restoration business.

We can therefore expect that his new abode boasts even more workshop space to explore his passion.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star's new home offers easy access to the North Downs Way

He has since tagged Farnham as his location. The rural market town is known for its Georgian buildings and craft heritage, with easy access to the North Downs Way, perfect for outdoorsy family outings.

The star recently shared an insight into his new lifestyle, which included shopping for artwork – no doubt to decorate their new pad.

He took his eldest daughter along to Clarendon Fine Art, which specialises in international, modern and contemporary pieces, and the little girl seemed enthralled.

© Instagram Will has been enjoying family life as a four

The young family also enjoyed some carols at St Andrew's church as they got into the festive spirit before Christmas.

The Repair Shop star's dad duties

The TV star is a devoted father to his two children, whose names he has never revealed.

© Instagram The TV star, who says becoming a dad has been the best thing he's ever done, welcomed a son this autumn

His daughter, born in July 2022, appears to take a great interest in her dad’s career – so much so that he has even gifted her a toy toolbelt so she can play at being on The Repair Shop!

"I love her so much," he previously told HELLO!. "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

In October this year, will confirmed his wife Polly had given birth to their second child, sharing a photo of his newborn son's feet.

© Instagram The BBC presenter and his wife Polly have left London behind

"Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy," Will wrote in his post.

Will has since shared snippets of their family life as a foursome on social media, including podcast-fuelled walks with his son in a baby carrier.