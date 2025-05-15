Pierce Brosnan's son Paris celebrates major milestone with Bond Girl looking girlfriend 

Pierce Brosnan's son Paris ushered in a very special day on Wednesday as he celebrated his six-year anniversary with his girlfriend Alex Lee-Aillon.

The 24-year-old took to his Instagram to post a romantic tribute to commemorate the milestone day. Paris shared a carousel of photographs of him and his girlfriend from throughout the years. The first snap captured the couple on the big day posing in front of Paris' white convertible BMW.

© Instagram Paris posted a special tribute to his girlfriend

Alex looked stunning in a casual ensemble that featured a pair of light wash, wide-leg jeans teamed with a simple white top. The look was completed with an oversized shirt in an ivory hue and a pair of leopard print sneakers. The model opted for a natural and radiant complexion while she accessorized with her signature spectacles. Paris' girlfriend cradled a bouquet of white roses in her arms as she posed next to her partner.

Meanwhile, the James Bond star's son looked equally cool in a pair of gray cargo pants and a basic white T-shirt. Paris layered a red checkered shirt over his look and donned a black backwards baseball cap with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

© Instagram Alex shared a photo on her Instagram Story

Keeley Brosnan's son captioned the adorable post: "six years of loving you today; thank you for always being by my side @alexleeaillon."

Alex was quick to comment on her boyfriend's Instagram, as she penned: "Awe my love! I love you so much. Thank you for always being by my side and my biggest supporter. Endlessly proud of you. We make a good team."

© Getty Images The couple have been together for six years

The model also paid tribute on her Instagram Story as she shared a sweet photo of Paris carrying her in a chic bar setting. On top of the image, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. 6 years with you and so many more to go. I love you Paris."

Star-studded appearances

© Getty Images Alex Lee-Aillon and Paris Brosnan attended the event together

The couple often step out alongside each other for glamorous red carpet appearances. Back in March, the pair attended the Clarins Beauty Icons event at the Academy Museum. The Wilhelmina model oozed chic in a sparkly ensemble for the occasion. Alex donned a gray co-ord that featured a bandeau crop top and a matching maxi skirt. The semi-sheer set was embellished with intricate silver sequins all over.

Meanwhile, Paris looked equally suave in a black shirt and matching pants. The simple look was paired with Converse sneakers and a dainty silver chain necklace.