Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely's jaw-dropping net worth with husband revealed

Keely Shaye-Brosnan may be married to an A-list Hollywood actor, but she's helped amass their family fortune as a successful career woman herself.

Pierce Brosnan's wife's net worth is estimated at $100 million by Celebritynetworth.com when combined with the James Bond star's fortune, while the outlet goes on to report his to be twice that amount, as do many more.

So how did the happy couple - who have been married for more than two decades - make their money?

When it comes to Keely, she is a successful career woman; an American journalist and author who also has experience in acting, modeling and TV presenting.

She was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America.

The 59-year-old has also acted as an entertainment correspondent for Today and Entertainment Tonight.

© Getty Images Keely and Pierce met when she interviewed him

Pierce is best known for starring as James Bond in the movies Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day, but he has a movie resume that seemingly never ends.

The Irish actor and Keely have an impressive property portfolio too including a $100 million home in Malibu. They have houses around the world including in London and Hawaii too.

Pierce was born to humble beginnings though. His father was a carpenter but abandoned his family when Pierce was a child. While his mom worked as a nurse to make ends meet, he was raised by his grandparents.

He told The Guardian: "My father took off for the hills and, for my mother, it was a very difficult time in the 50s to be a single parent. So, in many respects, I created my own self."

He was encouraged to "follow your dreams" by his mom, and he did just that, meeting Keely along the way. They were introduced at a beach party in Mexico in 1994. Keely was there to interview Cheers actor Ted Danson when she started talking to Pierce and the pair hit it off immediately.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled. "Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."

© Jeff Kravitz Pierce and Keely in 1996

The couple married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests.

The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

