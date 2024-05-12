Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye dotes on sons Dylan and Paris in radiant throwback photos

Pierce Brosnan is celebrating his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on American Mother's Day this Sunday, plus paying tribute to his own mother May and Keely's mom Sharon.

The Irish actor, 70, took to his Instagram with a compilation of photographs of his and his wife's mom, plus several throwbacks of a radiant Keely, now 60, doting over their two sons.

Keely and Pierce are the parents of adult sons Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, both of whom are creatives like their parents, with Dylan venturing into modeling and filmmaking, and Paris taking an interest in art.

The James Bond star wrote in his tribute: "Happy Mother's Day to you, my darling Keely, and to my dear mother May, and to you dear Sharon."

"Thank you ladies for making my world and that of my sons, one that is cherished and loved every day. Thank you for your love. Happy Mother's Day." Fans in the comments loved the kind words he had for the women in his life.

Pierce is also a father to son Sean, shared with his late wife Cassandra Harris, plus he'd adopted her children Charlotte and Chris from her first marriage after their father passed away. Cassandra died in 1991 from ovarian cancer, and Charlotte also lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

In 1994, Pierce met Keely, an entertainment journalist at the time, in Mexico, and their friendship quickly blossomed into romance. They tied the knot in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland.

Keely marked the 30th anniversary of their first meeting back in April, sharing a slew of throwback photos that documented their love story and writing the sweetest tribute to her husband of over two decades.

"4-8-94 was my lucky day. How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?" she said.

"Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later. Happy 30th Anniversary! Time flies on love's wings."

Keely first met the Remington Steele actor at a party where she was meant to interview Cheers star Ted Danson, but Pierce very quickly caught her eye instead.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" Keely told People.

They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning."

"I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women." They dated for a few years before tying the knot, and now divide their time between homes in Dublin, Malibu, Hawai'i, and more depending on their work and sons.