Jennifer Coolidge talks finding strength during difficult time

Jennifer Coolidge may be an A-lister now, but her early days as an aspiring actress weren't always as successful.

Believe it or not, the actress heavily struggled with rejection in Hollywood before getting her big break.

She was once going from audition to audition, and getting shut down for roles.

However, it was her tenacity and perseverance that led her to not only a huge career, but a self-love journey.

Jennifer Coolidge admits she used to be "overly sensitive" about rejection.

Jennifer was invited to give a commencement speech at Emerson College on May 11th, and her powerful story inspired the new graduates to dream big.

The White Lotus actress candidly admitted in front of thousands of students that she was once "overly sensitive," per People.

She would often be in a "state of just recovering," from rejection for roles, negative criticism or downright mean comments.

Instead of focusing on outside validation, the star turned inwards and worked on her confidence.

Instead of focusing on outside validation, she stuck to her guns and became her "own champion."

Jennifer explained to the bright-eyed college students that the key to confidence is proactively being your own hype person instead of waiting for someone else's approval.

The performer further explained: "Don't listen to the people who mess up the real story that you've got going. It's your ability to convince yourself you really can make it, because you really have to be your own champion."

She emphasized that it is important to tune out the outside noise and have tunnel vision towards your goals.

The comedian added: "It really doesn't matter what anyone thinks or says."

Jennifer also expressed that one's journey is more important than the destination, and she strongly believes that everyone has their own unique way of reaching their goals.

Jennifer became her own "champion" and hype woman.

She explained: "When it comes to the obstacle course of your life, you have to find your own path. And you can't perfectly plan it out from the beginning. Part of directing your life is just letting it unfold. So let it."

The actress urged the students to fight hard for their dreams regardless of any obstacles that they encounter.

Jennifer added: "When you find that thing that you want to do, I really want to highly recommend, just friggin' go for it. You really have to psych yourself up to believing absurd possibilities and you have to believe that they are not absurd."

Jennifer emphasized the importance of believing in yourself and not listening to the outside noise.

It was that inner confidence that worked for the actress, and she charmingly continued: "I had this thing inside of me telling me that I could achieve anything, anything in this world and there was just nothing to back it up," she said with a laugh.

The actress' rejection of rejection itself allowed her to make it into the big leagues and become the household name that she is today.