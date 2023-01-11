Jennifer Coolidge's fate on The White Lotus amid Golden Globes win – all we know The Legally Blonde star has had a legendary career either way

Jennifer Coolidge was already a Hollywood icon, but achieved a new level of critical acclaim thanks to her performance in Mike White's The White Lotus.

The actress played Tanya McQuoid to rave reviews over two seasons, picking up a Primetime Emmy and now a Golden Globe award for her portrayal.

[Spoilers alert for seaso two!] However, it was quite the shock when the season two finale killed her character off after she gunned down all those aboard a yacht before slipping and hitting her head on a dinghy and then drowning.

It seems like that's probably the end for Jennifer's run on the show, but will she return given the season and her own massive success?

As of now, there is no official word on whether the star will return to her massively popular role, although a comeback through flashbacks and other postmortem means are always in the cards.

The show was renewed for a third season back in November, so fans will definitely get to see other fan favorite characters like Harper Spiller, Albie Di Grasso, and Portia return.

Jennifer won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer stated in an interview with The New York Times after the finale's premiere that she didn't want her trajectory on the show to come to an end.

She'd said: "You can't talk Mike White out of anything, really. But whenever Mike was in a really good mood, and laughing about something, I'd go like, 'I don't have to die, right?'"

Mike also said in the same interview: "Jennifer's the reason I did The White Lotus in the first place, because I just wanted to write something for her and I just adore her.

"So it's sad. I didn't realize it until yesterday, but now I am sad. It's going to be hard to do it without her," he continued, although has maintained that this would be the end for her arc.

The actress is not set to return to The White Lotus as of writing

Jennifer referenced this in her emotional Golden Globes acceptance speech as well, gushing: "Mike White, you've given me hope, a new beginning.

"Even if this is the end, you did kill me off, but it doesn't matter. You've changed my life in a million different ways."

