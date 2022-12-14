Is White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge married? From famous exes to secret husband The actress keeps her love life very private

While Jennifer Coolidge's characters have been right at the heart of relationship dramas on screen – think Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde and Mrs Stifler in American Pie – her real-life love life is somewhat of a mystery.

The White Lotus actress tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but she has been linked to several famous men – and there are even rumours that she was secretly married. Take a look at every detail Jennifer has shared about her relationships…

Is Jennifer Coolidge married?

Jennifer has never announced she is engaged or married, but there are plenty of rumours circulating that she married her longtime boyfriend Tom Mahoney and the couple welcomed two children together.

However, during a video with BuzzFeed, she was asked if she gets called MILF very often, and she replied: "Oh yeah, but just because of that movie," referring to American Pie. "Not because of real life. I don't really have any children. I was barren," she added.

What is Jennifer Coolidge's dating history?

The actress was linked to Chris Kattan in the early 2000s

Jennifer's romance with Chris Kattan was hinted at in the actor and comedian's memoir, Baby Don't Hurt Me. "Jennifer Coolidge was a tall, messy, sexy, tough, charmingly crass Boston native bombshell," wrote the Saturday Night Live star, but Jennifer has never confirmed the relationship.

Meanwhile, she was also linked to Not Another Teen Movie star Banks McClintock.

What has Jennifer Coolidge said about her love life?

Jennifer revealed she dated younger men following American Pie

While she tends to remain tight-lipped about her loved ones, she did joke that her appearance in American Pie - in which her character sleeps with her son’s friend - had an impact on her love life.

“I did date younger men after [American Pie]. I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years," she told The Guardian.

Jennifer added that she was enjoying single life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020. "I have to say the movie has helped me out in a lot of ways. There's always someone who has seen that movie lately, and so then you get a whole new group of young guys. I'm single, so I'm really using it to my advantage," she said.

