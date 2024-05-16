Where do the stars stay during Cannes Film Festival? We went exploring…

The French Riviera is a very glamorous place, but it gives a star-studded edge when Hollywood’s finest flock to the Cannes Film Festival every year. Between premieres and press conferences, A-list royalty enjoy hanging out in some stunning hotels during their time at the festival - but where do they all stay?

From iconic Carlton Cannes to the very popular Le Martinez, we have tracked down the hottest celeb stays - and of course we tried to visit them all!

Carlton Cannes

The Carlton is a particularly iconic hotel. The Regent Hotel was the setting for Cannes’ first-ever festival back in 1946; Hollywood’s best and brightest have been loving it ever since. Stars including Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum and Greta Gerwig have been snapped at the hotel this year - so would we have any luck if we visited for a little cocktail?

While Meryl didn’t come and join us for a drink at the hotel’s Bar 58, we saw a host of glamorous guests dressed to the nines, including Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg! While we’re not sure which stars are actually staying at the hotel - or just popping in for a drink like we were, it is a bonafide celeb hot spot.

A glimpse at the Carlton Hotel

As for past years, A-lists including Uma Thurman, Clint Eastwood, Sharon Stone, Bruce Willis, and Quentin Tarantino have stayed at the glam location.

Hotel Martinez

In the perfect location for the festival and the location of some very exciting parties over the event, we have spotted the Hotel Martinez pop up time and time again, with Anya Taylor-Joy being snapped at the establishment in 2024. When we paid a visit for a little rose on a sunny day, we immediately spotted Lily Gladstone heading through the lobby - and a member of staff told us all about the starry guests.

© Jacopo Raule CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Anya Taylor-Joy is seen arriving at Hotel Martinez ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

They said: ”I saw Greta Gerwig, Omar Sy and Anna Taylor-Joy come in for dinner at the L'Palme d'Or, where all the celebrities come. Omar was so kind to me when I chatted with him. I see Anya every day, and every day she looks spectacular in a new outfit. I haven't spoken to her yet, but I would like to say hi.”

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

While it is admittedly a little far out from where all the action is at Cannes - I think plenty of A-listers would say it’s worth it. The hotel is famously stunning, with stars including Bella Hadid, Michelle Rodriguez, Paris Hilton and Lizzo! Chatting to a guest at the hotel, it sounds like a luxury experience like no other, particularly thanks to their waterboat service straight to the festival at a mere 550 Euros!