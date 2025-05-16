Ben Fogle announces plans to 'slow down' amid surprising career move

Ben Fogle has been gracing our TV screens for 25 years, hosting mainstream travel documentaries and exploring the wonders of the world.

The 51-year-old presenter has now revealed his intentions to "slow down" and curb his frequent trips for work, instead turning to other business ventures that will allow him to stay closer to home.

Ben, who lives in Oxfordshire with his wife Marina Fogle and their two children Ludo and Iona, announced he's ready for the next chapter in his life – branching out into business.

The star has bought British outdoor clothing company Buffalo, a move he admits is "wildly" out of his comfort zone.

Ben shared: "Adventure doesn’t have to be physical, but a journey that challenge us, and I am about to begin a whole new journey, wildly out of my comfort zone.

© Instagram Ben Fogle took to Instagram to share his 'new chapter' career move

"Travel is starting to wear me down and I’ve been wanting to slow down and spend more time in the UK. So……I have bought Buffalo. Not a Buffalo THE Buffalo @buffalosystems.

"The famous Sheffield outdoor brand started by the late Hamish Hamilton in 1979. In the words of Remington Steel, I loved the company so much, I bought the factory."

Keen to reassure fans that the decision was deeply personal and not financially motivated, Ben revealed he has used Buffalo jackets his "whole life".

© Instagram Ben has branched out into business

"I have used my beloved, long lasting Buffalo shirts in the Alps, the Andes and the Himalaya. I have used them in the Arctic and the Antarctic," he said.

"I have worn them on every continent in every environment.Up Ben Nevis and Everest. I still wear the same ones I wore 20 years ago. Timeless and long lasting.

"Like a comfort blanket, my Buffalo has been a constant companion. And now I own the company…"

© Instagram The New Lives in the Wild star plans to stay closer to home - and wife Marina

Ben Fogle's family life

© Instagram Ben is hoping his career move will mean less travel

Ben and his wife Marina, who met by chance in Hyde Park while walking their dogs, tied the knot in 2009 in Portugal.

They are the proud parents of teenage children, Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 13, and relocated their family from London to rural Henley in 2019 for a better quality of life.

In 2014, Ben and Marina tragically lost their second son, Willem, who was stillborn at 33 weeks.

The couple are now patrons of Child Bereavement UK and have spoken openly about the impact the loss has had on their family.

© Instagram The presenter's career has taken him all over the world

As for his desire to spend more time at home with his loved ones, Ben previously shared an insight into how his frequent absences affect his parenting style, joking that he is his kids' favourite.

He told the London Evening Standard: "I’m like a superhero. Poor Marina, because I come back from long trips and they’re like limpets to me. She puts in the hard work and I get the glory."

Ben noted, however, that he didn't want to curb his adventures just because he's a dad and said he wants to be a source of inspiration to his kids.

"If I say, 'I’m swimming the Atlantic', Horrified from Surrey will say: 'How can you do that? You need to be a responsible father'. But as long as you mitigate the risks, and put enough time in, you shouldn’t change who you are to fit into this jigsaw piece of parenthood," he explained.