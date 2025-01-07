Ben Fogle's unannounced career change with overhaul at £2.2m Henley home

Ben Fogle, 51, lives with his wife Marina and two children, Ludo and Iona in Henley after moving out of London in 2019. As well as Ludo and Iona, the couple had a son Willem in August 2014, who was sadly stillborn.

Their sprawling country estate has 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, swimming pool and a pond.

WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside grand sitting room

As reported by The Sun, Ben has submitted planning permission for major changes at the residence, transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

The same article explains the planning application reads: "The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel.

Ben loves gardening - and it shows

"It is accepted that the proposed building is large but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extend of the residential curtilage."

Ben is a popular TV presenter, but it seems his focus is turning to work he can complete at home, such as podcasting.

Ben and Marina occasionally share glimpses inside their family home via Instagram. In summer, Ben revealed his abundant vegetable patch at home and fans were in awe. "So beautiful," wrote one and: "Looks fabulous," added another.

Marina often shows off their outdoor pool on Instagram, a feature that she manages to use even in the winter months!

Empty nest

The family love to spend time in the garden

Last year it was all change at Ben's home when the couple experienced an empty nest for the first time. Marina revealed to The Times: "This year, for the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

At the end of summer, Marina put on a heart felt update. "Yesterday my house was alive with the sounds of children squealing with delight as they leapt into the pool, dogs racing through my flowerbeds, the biscuit drawer reassuringly empty.

Marina revealed the family's outdoor pool

"Today it's my house that's empty, the children are back at school and the silence is deafening. I’ve spent the last two months cooking suppers, catering for different likes and trying to make sure they eat healthily. Tonight my supper was a paltry egg, just for me with only the hopeful gaze of an eternally hungry Labrador to keep me company. This empty nest is going to take some getting used to…"

Rental property

Bena and Marina also own a house in London, which has been reported to be worth a whopping £2.7 million, and it is now been rented out since they've moved to Henley.