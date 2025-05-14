Beyoncé and daughter Rumi have new reason to celebrate on Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour continues making strides for the singer's career and discography, and we're only just getting started!

In its five Inglewood, California shows alone, the 32-date concert tour has broken several records and is paying its dividends in monumental streaming increases for the 43-year-old's catalog.

The entire show comprises nine acts, including the majority of the parent album, its predecessor Renaissance, and several of the singer's other biggest hits, including "Irreplaceable," "If I Were a Boy," "Formation," and "Diva."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Youngest Rumi's appearance on "Cowboy Carter" is the track earning the highest streams

One of the highlights from the concert's third act comes in the song "PROTECTOR," which features none other than Beyoncé's youngest, her daughter Rumi Carter.

Joined by her older daughter Blue Ivy, who is a dancer on the tour, the singer is embraced by her teenager while her seven-year-old excitedly runs onto the stage and is hugged by her mom for her portion of the song.

Per a report from Billboard (through stats from Luminate), streams of the parent album shot up by 5.5 million on Spotify in the three days following the tour's launch on April 28, a gain of 116%.

© Getty Images She appears on the show alongside her older sister Blue Ivy

Three songs in particular received massive bumps, those being Beyoncé's reimagining of Dolly Parton's classic, "JOLENE" (up 118%), "YA YA" (up 147%), but most of all, her collaboration with her daughter, "PROTECTOR."

The song received a massive 207% boost to nearly 440k streams in the three days since, fueled in large part by the headline-making appearances from both her daughters, it especially being Rumi's on-stage debut and a massive step into the public eye.

The streaming surge also paid off for the parent album on the Billboard 200, which soared from 193, on the verge of falling off the chart, to 63 in a week's time. The album first debuted atop the Billboard 200 in April 2024 with 407k equivalent album units, her record eighth LP to achieve that feat.

© Instagram The tour is currently the highest grossing of 2025 so far

All 23 songs from the record also made it onto the singles equivalent chart, the Billboard Hot 100, including "PROTECTOR" at 42. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" was the album's biggest hit, spending two weeks at number one, her ninth single to do so.

The tour's first five opening shows in California also broke a record, according to Pollstar, with its $55.7 million in grosses. It is officially the highest-grossing reported single-venue engagement ever for a female artist.

© Getty Images The parent album was Beyoncé's first to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

It also currently stands as the highest grossing concert engagement of the year so far. It has big shoes to fill, given the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 grossed $580 million over 56 shows, the seventh highest of the 2020s decade so far and the third highest by a female artist in history.

Renaissance only trails behind Pink's Summer Carnival, which ran for 97 shows between 2023-24, and Taylor Swift's mammoth Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert tour of all time, making over $2 billion over nearly 150 shows. The Cowboy Carter Tour will return on May 15 at Chicago's Soldier Field and conclude on July 26 after visiting the United Kingdom and France.