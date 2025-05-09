Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter's big day with twin Sir set to take place during tour

Rumi Carter is stealing the limelight every time she steps out onto the stage, and she's just seven-years-old!

What's more, Beyoncé's youngest daughter is set to mark a special celebration during her tour debut, and her family will no doubt make it one to remember.

This is because Rumi and her twin brother Sir will both be turning eight on June 13, when the Cowboy Carter tour is performing in London.

© Beyoncé Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter will be turning eight during the Cowboy Carter tour

There is no show listed that night either, no doubt to ensure Rumi and Sir's birthday celebrations aren't impacted by any work commitments.

Beyoncé first introduced her twins to the world exactly one month after they were born on July 13 2017. She posted a picture of her holding the twins while she was dressed in a purple floral gown and wearing a blue veil, posing in front of a flower arrangement.

Rumi is having the time of her life on stage with mom Beyoncé and big sister Blue Ivy

Her father, Matthew Knowles, confirmed their arrival several days after their birth too, following many rumors and reports. The businessman wrote on Instagram: "They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday."

Rumi and Sir joined their big sister Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and while they haven't been pictured in public as much as their sister, this is changing now that they are getting older.

© Instagram Beyoncé with Rumi and Sir when they were babies

While Sir is a lot more reserved than his sisters, Rumi has shown she's a big fan of the spotlight from the times she's been pictured in public, which notably include attending the Super Bowl - both in 2024 and 2025 - with her dad and sister, as well as appearing in Beyoncé's fashion campaign for the 2021 Ivy Park collection, titled "Halls of Ivy," which was created ahead of the holidays.

Most recently, Rumi has been appearing on stage during the Cowboy Carter tour during Beyoncé's performance of "Protector", which was written in dedication to her children.

© Instagram Beyoncé is a doting mom to Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir

Rumi's excitement at being in front of the crowds has captured the hearts of fans around the world, and her grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared a sweet tribute to Rumi as she remarked on the little girl's stage presence.

The Matriarch author re-posted a clip of the seven-year-old from night four of the tour, where Rumi is seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes.

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé with son Sir

"She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there. One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!

"This isn't the first time Tina has opened up about Rumi's creativity. She previously told E! News: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator."

Reflecting on both the twins' creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"