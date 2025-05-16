Keith Urban prepares to spend time away from family home with Nicole Kidman and daughters as he shares new update 

Keith Urban is never one to sit still for long and the country star is set to have a busy few months on the road!

The award-winning singer delighted fans on social media this week by sharing an exciting update as he counted down to the first night of his upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 22.

Alongside several black-and-white photos of him on stage, he wrote: "Tour kicks off in one week. See ya on the road."

© Instagram Keith Urban is counting down the days until he hits the road for a while

Keith will be spending time away from his family home in Nashville, where he lives with wife Nicole Kidman and their teenage daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14. He is starting his tour in Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater, before touring through the US and performing in states including Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

Noticeably, there's nearly a week gap after his performance in Nashville on June 6, likely so that he can spend time with his family. While Nicole and Keith have several properties, including a stunning farmhouse in Australia, they are predominantly based there .

Keith and Nicole are frequently traveling for work, but have always made sure that one of them is at home with their daughters.

The family are incredibly close, and now that Sunday and Faith are getting older, they are showing signs in following in their famous parents' footsteps too.

© WWD via Getty Images Keith will be away from his family home for the summer

Both girls have appeared in several of Nicole's films over the years, including Big Little Lies back in 2017 - where they played extras - and The Undoing in 2020. They also had speaking parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2, in 2019.

And when Sunday turned 16, she began doing some modeling, and is now making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

© Gilbert Flores Keith and Nicole Kidman with their daughters Sunday and Faith on the red carpet

The teen has walked for Miu Miu on the runway during fashion week and has also modeled for W Mag and most recently, Pop magazine.

Since October, she's had a public Instagram account to document her modeling career, and goes by the name Sunday Rose, rather than using her famous surname. Keith told People magazine shortly after his daughter's catwalk debut that he was hopeful that having two famous parents would help Sunday remain level headed about her career in the public eye.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he said. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added.

© Steve Granitz Keith and Nicole are incredibly supportive of each other

The proud dad also gave an insight into the family's close bond and unique lifestyle during the AFI Life Achievement Awards in April 2024, where Nicole was honored for her work in the industry.

That night, Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut with their parents, and Keith took to the stage to honor his wife.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole are couple goals

On their strong family bond, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are.

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco. And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."