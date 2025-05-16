Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban prepares to spend time away from family home with Nicole Kidman and daughters as he shares new update
Subscribe
Keith Urban prepares to spend time away from family home with Nicole Kidman and daughters as he shares new update
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban © Getty Images for Concert For Car

Keith Urban prepares to spend time away from family home with Nicole Kidman and daughters as he shares new update 

The award-winning country star has a busy time ahead!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Keith Urban is never one to sit still for long and the country star is set to have a busy few months on the road! 

The award-winning singer delighted fans on social media this week by sharing an exciting update as he counted down to the first night of his upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 22. 

Alongside several black-and-white photos of him on stage, he wrote: "Tour kicks off in one week. See ya on the road." 

Keith Urban is counting down the days until he hits the road for a while© Instagram
Keith Urban is counting down the days until he hits the road for a while

Keith will be spending time away from his family home in Nashville, where he lives with wife Nicole Kidman and their teenage daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14. He is starting his tour in Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater, before touring through the US and performing in states including Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. 

Noticeably, there's nearly a week gap after his performance in Nashville on June 6, likely so that he can spend time with his family. While Nicole and Keith have several properties, including a stunning farmhouse in Australia, they are predominantly based there .

View post on Instagram
 

Keith and Nicole are frequently traveling for work, but have always made sure that one of them is at home with their daughters. 

The family are incredibly close, and now that Sunday and Faith are getting older, they are showing signs in following in their famous parents' footsteps too. 

keith urban and nicole kidman © WWD via Getty Images
Keith will be away from his family home for the summer

Both girls have appeared in several of Nicole's films over the years, including Big Little Lies back in 2017 - where they played extras - and The Undoing in 2020. They also had speaking parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2, in 2019. 

And when Sunday turned 16, she began doing some modeling, and is now making a name for herself in the fashion industry. 

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman held at The Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Keith and Nicole Kidman with their daughters Sunday and Faith on the red carpet

The teen has walked for Miu Miu on the runway during fashion week and has also modeled for W Mag and most recently, Pop magazine. 

Since October, she's had a public Instagram account to document her modeling career, and goes by the name Sunday Rose, rather than using her famous surname. Keith told People magazine shortly after his daughter's catwalk debut that he was hopeful that having two famous parents would help Sunday remain level headed about her career in the public eye. 

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he said. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added. 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman arrives at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman© Steve Granitz
Keith and Nicole are incredibly supportive of each other

The proud dad also gave an insight into the family's close bond and unique lifestyle during the AFI Life Achievement Awards in April 2024, where Nicole was honored for her work in the industry. 

That night, Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut with their parents, and Keith took to the stage to honor his wife. 

nicole kidman smiling keith urban with arms around her shoulders© Getty Images
Keith and Nicole are couple goals

On their strong family bond, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. 

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco. And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More