Tom Hardy's golden marriage rule from wife Charlotte Riley he must follow

It's not unusual for celebrity couples to be in different cities, different countries or even different continents for work commitments, but Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley have a clever way to navigate a long-distance relationship.

The MobLand actor, 47, met fellow thespian Charlotte, 43, on the set of period drama Wuthering Heights in 2009 and got married in 2014. The couple were previously living in a stunning £3.5 million house in Richmond with their two children, born in 2015 and 2019, and his son Louis from a previous relationship.

However, the notoriously private couple are thought to have moved out of the city in 2018. Regardless of where their main base is located, Tom and Charlotte have adopted an antiquated rule to stay in touch and remain connected while spending time away from home.

Instead of relying purely on phone calls and FaceTime, Charlotte admitted in an interview with You: "I have always been a keen letter writer and so Tom and I write to each other most days when we are apart – or at least every other day."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Peaky Blinders star Charlotte Riley discussed how they navigate a long-distance relationship

This is just one of the ways they have complemented each other, with the Peaky Blinders actress also admitting her husband helped her overcome her fear of dogs after being bitten at age two.

Equal marriage

© ITV/Shutterstock The actors met while filming Wuthering Heights

Charlotte and Tom remain tight-lipped about their private family life, even succeeding in keeping the names and faces of their children out of the public domain.

However, fans got another glimpse inside their romance when Charlotte made a rare confession about Tom being "great around the house".

© Mike Marsland Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley got married in 2014 and welcomed two children

"We do designated things. I love recycling. He's good at making the bed. It works brilliantly," she said of their equal partnership to The Herald newspaper.

Charisse Cooke, a London-based MNCPS-accredited psychotherapist, online educator, author of The Attachment Solution book, and relationship expert at Flirtini dating app, told HELLO! this demonstrates a "healthy" marriage.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom's eldest son Louis is his only child who is in the spotlight

"Sharing domestic chores between partners is not just practical, it’s healthy, modern, and undeniably attractive. In today's world, where both partners often work, expecting one person to shoulder the majority of housework is outdated and unfair," she said.

"A balanced approach leads to greater respect, teamwork, and emotional connection, making home life feel like a shared effort rather than a burden."