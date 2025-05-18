Robbie Williams takes Ellen DeGeneres and Portia to Cotswolds pub for a very British afternoon

Singer Robbie Williams was seen mingling with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at the weekend, with the trio enjoying a pub outing in the Cotswolds.
They were spotted looking happy and relaxed at The Bull Charlbury which has been around since the 1500s and has previously been frequented by the likes of Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie.
An onlooker told HELLO! that they saw the trio at a table in the pub's leafy garden. At one point, Robbie, 51, and Ellen, 67, "looked to be having a deep conversation," while Ellen's wife, Portia, 52, could be seen partaking in a nearby chat.
For their pub outing, Robbie was dressed in a sky-blue tracksuit top while Ellen rocked a quilted slate grey jacket, and Portia looked super stylish in a roll neck top and a caramel-hued jacket.
She had her platinum blonde locks swept over to one side in a playful hairdo.
Ellen and Portia's life in the Cotswolds
The couple traded their life in Montecito, California, for a slice of the British countryside in November last year.
Since then, Ellen and Portia have shared a handful of pictures documenting their new chapter, including a clip of TV host Ellen using a ride-on mower and feeding her pet chickens at their idyllic farmhouse.
At the time, fans were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "There's something so peaceful about this chapter — it just feels right. She’s exactly where she’s meant to be, and it shows", while a second noted: "It's a real life full of happiness right!!! Staying in nature and with animals. The best life" and a third penned: "So happy you guys are loving it here."
The lure of the Cotswolds
The Cotswolds, much like Montecito, is home to an array of A-list stars. The post code has proved popular in recent years, and is now home to famous faces including power couple David and Victoria Beckham and Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley.
It's also home to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who recently traded their life in the Big Smoke for a quieter life in the countryside.
Beatrice and Edo's home is said to be worth around £3.5 million, and reportedly boasts six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.