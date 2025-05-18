Robbie Williams takes Ellen DeGeneres and Portia to Cotswolds pub for a very British afternoon

Singer Robbie Williams was seen mingling with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at the weekend, with the trio enjoying a pub outing in the Cotswolds.

They were spotted looking happy and relaxed at The Bull Charlbury which has been around since the 1500s and has previously been frequented by the likes of Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie.

An onlooker told HELLO! that they saw the trio at a table in the pub's leafy garden. At one point, Robbie, 51, and Ellen, 67, "looked to be having a deep conversation," while Ellen's wife, Portia, 52, could be seen partaking in a nearby chat.

© Getty Images Former Take That star Robbie Williams is married to Ayda Field

For their pub outing, Robbie was dressed in a sky-blue tracksuit top while Ellen rocked a quilted slate grey jacket, and Portia looked super stylish in a roll neck top and a caramel-hued jacket.

She had her platinum blonde locks swept over to one side in a playful hairdo.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly moved to the Cotswolds in November last year

Ellen and Portia's life in the Cotswolds

The couple traded their life in Montecito, California, for a slice of the British countryside in November last year.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot on 16 August 2008

Since then, Ellen and Portia have shared a handful of pictures documenting their new chapter, including a clip of TV host Ellen using a ride-on mower and feeding her pet chickens at their idyllic farmhouse.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia have been embracing their new life in the Cotswolds

At the time, fans were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "There's something so peaceful about this chapter — it just feels right. She’s exactly where she’s meant to be, and it shows", while a second noted: "It's a real life full of happiness right!!! Staying in nature and with animals. The best life" and a third penned: "So happy you guys are loving it here."

Ellen DeGeneres: 5 top facts © Getty Images 1. Stand-up comedian Ellen began performing stand-up aged 23, at a local coffee house. Her big break came five years later when James Carson sent a booking agent to one of her improv shows, leading to her appearance on The Tonight Show. 2. Show scandal The Ellen DeGeneres Show became the center of controversy in 2020 when several current and former staffers accused Ellen of creating a ''toxic work environment.'' Two years later, the show aired its final season. 3. No more Ellen After releasing her last Netflix special in 2024, Ellen announced she wouldn't be returning to TV anytime soon following the allegations. At her SF Bay Arena show, she told the crowd: "This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done." 4. Lifestyle brand She has her own lifestyle brand called Ed by Ellen, which sells shoes, home and baby items, accessories, and a pet line. 5. The feeling's mutual Ellen met her wife, Portia de Rossi backstage at a 2001 Rock the Vote concert. At the time, Portia was not openly gay and Ellen wasn't sure if the feelings were mutual. However, in 2004, the pair reconnected at a party and started officially dating.

The lure of the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds, much like Montecito, is home to an array of A-list stars. The post code has proved popular in recent years, and is now home to famous faces including power couple David and Victoria Beckham and Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley.

© Instagram The Beckhams own a rambling home in the Cotswolds

It's also home to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who recently traded their life in the Big Smoke for a quieter life in the countryside.

Beatrice and Edo's home is said to be worth around £3.5 million, and reportedly boasts six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.