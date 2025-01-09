8 most expensive UK celebrity homes revealed

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle manager, lives with his wife Coleen Rooney and their four boys, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. The stars built their dream home together in a mammoth project which took years to complete.

The doors to their megamansion were opened when cameras filmed their Disney+ documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and fans got to see their grand entrance way and luxurious indoor swimming pool. During Coleen's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! stay, she also revealed the family have multiple bars on site, a football pitch and even an underground tunnel!

