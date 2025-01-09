8 most expensive UK celebrity homes revealed

Celebrities spend their millions on fast cars, five-star holidays and the most impressive mansions. Have you ever wondered what the most expensive A-list residences are? New research from SellHouseFast has revealed the top celebrity homes across the UK and their eye-watering valuations. From The Beckhams' iconic Holland Park home through to the Rooneys' mega-mansion in Cheshire, take a look at who features on the list…
David and Victoria Beckham's £31.5m London home
Footballing icon David Beckham lives with his wife Victoria and three of their four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven (as eldest son Brooklyn now lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz). The plush residence is located in the exclusive location of Holland Park and it features six bedrooms, a private gym and a wine cellar. There are even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved out. Fans get to see glimpses of the home via David and Victoria's social media posts.
Wayne and Coleen Rooney's £20m Cheshire home
Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle manager, lives with his wife Coleen Rooney and their four boys, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. The stars built their dream home together in a mammoth project which took years to complete.
The doors to their megamansion were opened when cameras filmed their Disney+ documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and fans got to see their grand entrance way and luxurious indoor swimming pool. During Coleen's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! stay, she also revealed the family have multiple bars on site, a football pitch and even an underground tunnel!
Robbie Williams' £17.5m London home
Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and their four children, daughter Teddy, 12, son Charlie, 10, daughter Coco, six, and son Beau, four, live in London's exclusive Holland Park. The singer has been undergoing renovation works at his London property to complete a "super basement" featuring a gym, pool and an underground tunnel and the changes have caused friction with the neighbours due to the noise.
Hugh Grant's £17.5m London home
Not quite Notting Hill like in the hit movie, but the actor does live in Chelsea, London. The Sun, revealed he purchased the six-bedroom semi-detached home for £17.5 million at the start of 2019. Hugh lives there with his wife Swedish producer Anna Eberstein, and their three children. The star doesn't share any pictures of the inside of his home, and chooses to keep his home life private.
Harry Kane's £17m London home
Footballer Harry Kane lives with his wife Katie Goodland and their three children Ivy, Vivienne and Louis. However, the star is said to rent the amazing property rather than own it – setting him back £15,000 a week! It is Kardashian-level of fabulousness with a grand staircase, private gym and gaming room.
Sir Paul McCartney's £16.5m London home
Legendary Sir Paul McCartney bought his St John's Wood, London home in 1965 for £40,000 and fans have seen a few glimpses inside over the years. Of course, the house he shares with his wife Nancy Shevell has its own home recording studio with rainbow piano and Beatles memorabilia. As well as music, it seems Paul is into art as his property is peppered with gorgeous paintings.
Lewis Hamilton's £16.5m London home
F1 star Lewis Hamilton owns a property in Kensington, London and it came into question recently as The Guardian revealed it was owned by an offshore company, suggesting this could be a way to evade UK taxes. However, Lewis' representatives have released a statement to say his home does "not give him any UK tax advantage or other financial benefit".
Harry Styles' £15m London home
Watermelon Sugar star Harry Styles acquired three different Hampstead Heath properties next door to each other, costing £8 million, £3.2 million and £4.175 million. It is unknown if works have commenced to make the properties into one megamansion, but it certainly would be impressive.
