Gary Lineker enjoys cosy pre-Christmas reunion with stunning ex-wife Danielle Bux

Broadcaster Gary Lineker enjoyed a surprise reunion with his ex-wife Danielle Bux on Tuesday evening after missing the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

The pair, who had been married for seven years, were photographed enjoying a stroll in Notting Hill, London, before stopping to dine at Dorian which is renowned for its bistro-style cuisine.

While they divorced in 2016, the former couple have remained on good terms.

Taking to Instagram, model and actress Danielle shared a glimpse inside their evening. One snapshot showed a candle-lit table topped with a bowl of tomato salad and two glasses of wine, bearing the caption "Christmas tipple," while a second photo showed the pair posing for a tube selfie.

For the festive outing, Danielle, 45, wrapped up warm in a chic black coat and a fluffy chocolate-brown scarf. She slipped on a pair of faux snakeskin heels and accessorised with a slouchy black leather handbag.

As for hair and makeup, The Wedding Year actress wore her glossy brunette tresses down loose and highlighted her features with nude lipstick and fluttery mascara. Gary, 64, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in blue jeans, a navy puffer jacket and a check shirt in shades of sage green and royal blue.

The former couple started dating in 2007 after being set up on a blind date. They tied the knot two years later in a gorgeous Italian ceremony, with Gary becoming a stepfather to Danielle's daughter, Ella.

In 2016, they nonetheless announced their divorce with reports hinting that the pair had differing stances on starting a family together. Despite parting ways, Gary and Danielle have remained on great terms and continue to support one another behind-the-scenes.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, Gary explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Danielle subsequently went on to marry Nate Greenwald, with whom she shares one daughter, while Gary is currently thought to be single. In 2021, the father-of-four told The Times: "I like being on my own. I know it sounds a bit mad.

"I have lots of company. I've got lots of friends and I've also got my boys who come around a lot and I cook for them. I don't feel lonely. I have the odd date here and there, but nothing, not in terms of a long relationship.

"I've been married most of my adult life. Two really good marriages, I'm friends with both. Danielle's kind of my best mate, so I have that female connection with her. I'm not saying whether it'll change. It might do. But at the minute I'm very comfortable."

Gary's first wife was Michelle Cockayne. The former couple wed in 1986 and went on to welcome four children together: George, Harry, Tobias and Angus. They nonetheless announced their divorce 20 years later, with Michelle claiming that Gary's actions during their marriage had caused her "stress and anxiety."