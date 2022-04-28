Gary Lineker admits it was 'love at first sight' as welcomes new family member The former footballer is a father of four

Gary Lineker is a proud father to four sons – and now he has welcomed a new addition to the family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gary revealed that he has adopted a dog, sharing a sweet photograph in the process.

The image shows 61-year-old Gary kneeling down and beaming for the camera, with his arms around his blue-eyed boy.

He wrote: "Meet Filbert, the new and already much loved member of the Lineker family. He's a rescue from the streets of LA.

Gary proudly shared a photo of new addition, Filbert

"Met him through his foster parent and friend Reggie, @r_breakspear on a recent holiday, and it was love at first sight. I've been dogless for far too long," he confessed.

Among those to react was Gary's ex-wife Danielle Bux, who told the star: "He found his person as they say," adding love heart eyes. "Lovely boy. And great name," one fan wrote in response, while a second added: "Oh he's lovely, look at those husky eyes [love heart]."

Ex-wife Danielle was among the first to comment

A third wrote: "Absolutely beautiful, a rescue dog is such a lovely thing to do, I've a rescue dog and one I already had, and you feel truly blessed. Hope you enjoy your new addition to your family."

No doubt, Gary's children are delighted by his decision. The Match of the Day host shares four sons with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The couple were married from 1986 until May 2006 and are proud parents to George, 30, Harry, 28, Tobias, 26, and 24-year-old Angus.

Gary pictured with his four sons

Gary went on to find love with Danielle. The couple tied the knot in Italy in September 2009 – but six years later, in January 2016, they confirmed they were going their separate ways after the sports star decided he didn’t want any more children.

In an interview at the start of 2022, Gary confessed he's "much happier" now despite his "two wonderful marriages".

"It's nice to be unanswerable in a slightly selfish way and I'm not actively seeking a partner right now," he told The Times. "I had two wonderful marriages and now I'm single and I'm in a good place, but that might change."

