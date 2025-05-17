Surprising UK celebrities worth more than Prince Harry – including Michael McIntyre

One might imagine that it's impossible to be richer than royalty, but several celebrities have actually managed that. With most royal families only worth in the millions, major stars like Taylor Swift and Rihanna have far exceeded this total.

While being worth hundreds of millions is no mean feat, it's considerably easier to be richer than individual members of the royal family. Take, for example, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex is worth a cool £45 million thanks to his royal connections as well as his Netflix deals with wife Meghan Markle.

As a result, several surprising names from the world of music and television are actually worth more than the royal.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Harry Styles – £200 million After shooting to fame on The X Factor as part of boyband, One Direction, Harry went on to enjoy quite the career with his bandmates. The star has continued to rise since going solo and today, the Golden hitmaker is believed to be worth £200 million, more than double that of the Duke of Sussex. It's not just music where Harry has made his fortune, with the singer also branching out into the worlds of fashion and acting. The star has appeared in major hits like My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling and has partnered with brands like Gucci.

2/ 5 © NurPhoto via Getty Images Gordon Ramsay – £165 million With popular shows on both sides of the pond, it should be no surprise that Gordon Ramsay is worth millions. The Hell's Kitchen star is believed to be worth £165 million with a lot of his money coming from his popular shows alongside his restaurant empire.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Dua Lipa – £104 million Another singer on the list is Training Day hitmaker Dua Lipa, who is worth a cool £104 million, according to Heat's 30 Under 30. The star has been close to breaching £100 million for years, with the Sunday Times estimating her net worth at around £90 million, but thanks to profits from her recent tour, her net worth has soared. Dua is starting to break into acting, but a lot of the star's cash has come from her brand endorsements including Yves Saint Laurent and Evian.



4/ 5 © BAFTA via Getty Images Michael McIntyre – £60 million Michael is known as one of Britain's best comedians and with his record-breaking tours, the star has earned millions. The 49-year-old also hosts several popular BBC shows including Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel.



5/ 5 © Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson hasn't hidden his dislike for Harry and Meghan Markle, with the columnist previously facing a huge backlash over a piece he authored about the Duchess of Sussex. The star is a regular face on our screens thanks to shows like Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Clarkson's Farm, the latter of which also earns him a lot of money. Jeremy profits from his land and sells products from Diddly Squat Farm, which consists of homemade jams and alcohols.