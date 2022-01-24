Gary Lineker admits he's 'much happier being single' despite his 'two wonderful marriages' The football pundit was previously married to Michelle Cockayne and Danielle Bux

Gary Lineker is content with single life - and he's in no rush to join a dating app. During a new interview, the 61-year-old confessed he's "much happier" now despite his "two wonderful marriages".

"It's nice to be unanswerable in a slightly selfish way and I'm not actively seeking a partner right now," he told The Times. "I had two wonderful marriages and now I'm single and I'm in a good place, but that might change."

He jokingly added: "I might need someone to change my nappies. Who knows?"

On joining a dating app, Gary remarked: "Dating is hard enough work anyway. I just can't imagine doing it. I don't know how people manage it. It's definitely not for me."

The Match of the Day host was previously married to Michelle Cockayne for 20 years before their split in May 2006. Together they share George, 30, Harry, 28, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 24.

Gary then tied the knot to Danielle Bux in September 2009 but they decided to part ways six years later after the sports star decided he didn't want any more children.

Gary and Danielle were married from 2009 until 2016

Since then, Danielle has gone on to welcome a baby girl named Romy with her second husband Nate Greenwald. She is also a doting mum to 20-year-old daughter, Ella, who shares a close bond with her stepdad Gary.

Gary then touched on his divorces, saying: "Lawyers make it difficult. Both my ex-wives are good people and we worked it out in the end, but it wasn't easy. The second time round, we got an online divorce. That's the way to do it."

It's clear Gary has remained close with his exes as Danielle still offers him fashion advice. "I've always been kind of safe, but luckily my second wife, Danielle Bux, is very stylish and even now she guides me," he added. "I definitely like another opinion and she'll do that for me."

