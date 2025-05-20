Steph McGovern melts hearts with precious update on rarely-seen daughter

Presenter and author Steph McGovern melted hearts on Tuesday when she shared a precious update regarding her daughter.

In a post shared to Instagram, Steph, who is best known for presenting Steph's Packed Lunch, uploaded a clip that showed a handwritten note given to her by her little girl.

The front featured a rainbow-hued heart surrounded by smaller technicolour hearts, while a message inside read: "Dear mummy and mama, my tooth is hurting but I am OK."

Steph's daughter also included a drawing of a hand bejewelled with rings on each finger, as well as a pearl bracelet.

"Loving my 5-year-old daughter's new way of delivering her news to us," Steph quipped in her caption.

Fans and friends immediately flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Adorable", while a second chimed in: "Awe your daughter tells you straight up how it is, bless her I hope that the tooth fairy is ready with the money, to go under her pillow…"

© Instagram The presenter shares one daughter with her partner

Steph, 42, shares her little girl with her partnerwho is believed to work in the TV industry. The presenter welcomed her daughter back in November and has since chosen to keep her loved one's identities under wraps.

Reflecting on her decision to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight, Steph previously said on Suzi Ruffell's podcast: "I just want to do my job, and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

© Instagram Steph is best known for presening Steph's Packed Lunch

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star doesn't appear to be in a rush to expand her brood, having previously told Woman & Home magazine: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question.

"It feels like a no, but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019

Steph's relationship with her partner

Despite keeping her partner and daughter firmly out of the spotlight, Steph has occasionally shared details surrounding her relationship and how they support one another.

© Getty Images Steph keeps her loved ones out of the spotlight

Speaking to Yours magazine, the mother-of-one revealed: "What I've learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort. It's about listening. For example, if I'm ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of."