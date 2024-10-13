Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Steph McGovern shares heartwarming insight into relationship with rarely-seen daughter
steph mcgovern on sofa in patterned shirt © Shutterstock

The former Steph's Packed Lunch presenter shares one child with her girlfriend

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern has shared a heartwarming insight into her relationship with her four-year-old daughter.

Whilst the TV star and mother of one tends to keep her little one out of the spotlight, Steph thrilled fans at the weekend when she offered a rare insight into their mother-daughter bond.

woman showing off glow-in-the-dark manicure© Instagram
Steph shares the sweetest bond with her little girl

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Steph, 42, uploaded two snapshots of her eye-catching green manicure - a beauty transformation that involved the input of her little girl.

Sharing a glimpse inside their precious relationship, Steph revealed in her caption: "Let my daughter pick my nail colour….. and it's been such a conversation starter this week while I've been travelling round for work! Especially everytime I went into fluorescent lights…. which was surprisingly often."

photo of hand with green nails© Instagram
The presenter asked for her daughter's advice

The mother of one's fans and friends were quick to share sweet messages in the comments section. Reflecting on Steph's daughter's involvement, one follower penned: "She chose well," while a second commented: "Awww Steph you're glowing lol," and a third added: "Love it."

Steph's sweet insight comes after she shared an ultra-rare mother-daughter snapshot taken during an autumnal stroll.

The charming image showed a beaming Steph walking with her little girl balanced carefully on her shoulders - a move that prompted the presenter to quiz: "When is your child too big for a shoulder carry? Asking for a friend."

mother walking with daughter sat on shoulders© Instagram
Steph enjoyed a stroll with her rarely-seen daughter

For their outing, Steph looked her usual stylish self dressed in a dark denim jacket and some funky glasses. Her daughter, meanwhile, melted hearts in a pair of candyfloss pink leggings and a navy coat peppered with a floral design. Take a look at some of their sweetest photos below... 

1/4

shadows of mother and daughter at beach© Instagram

Beach trip

Steph and her daughter relish spending time at the beach. 

2/4

steph mcgovern in swimming pool with daughter

Holiday bliss

Last year, the star shared a sneak peek inside their sun-drenched family holiday. 

3/4

steph mcgovern daughter© Photo: Instagram

Birthday joy

In June 2021, Steph delighted fans with a seriously rare photo of her little girl holding the presenter's giant birthday balloons.

4/4

steph mcgovern shadow on beach © Instagram

Sandy toes

The presenter melted hearts with this adorable mother-daughter beach photo. 

Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019. She shares her little girl with her girlfriend who reportedly works as a TV executive.

In a bid to protect her family's privacy, the author and presenter has kept her loved ones' names under wraps and continues to conceal their identities on social media.

Speaking to The Express in 2022, Steph said: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."

Steph McGovern in a yellow outfit© Getty Images
The presenter is a doting mother-of-one

Although the former Channel 5 star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she did open up about her partner during a chat with Yours Magazine.

Musing on the secret to their happy relationship, Steph told the publication: "My partner and I have this brilliant rule where, if we're miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it. It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly."

