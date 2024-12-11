Steph McGovern emotional over rarely-seen daughter

Former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern has shared an emotional update regarding her rarely-seen daughter.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star uploaded a reflective image of herself staring out a plane window, as well as a snapshot of the plane's shadow projected onto fluffy white clouds.

In an emotional caption, Steph, 42, spoke candidly about her daughter taking part in her first nativity play and how her little one's milestone moment majorly impacted her.

"A little moment of reflection… Is there anything more wholesome than seeing your child do their first school nativity/show?" she shared.

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019

"I watched my little girl and all her mates this morning and honestly it made my heart so full. I cried and laughed in equal measure. Their little faces filled with joy/fear/confusion (very much like the grownups watching)! Oh and their costumes… Sooo cute.

She continued: "I had to leg it straight after it finished to jump on a flight for work… and while I was staring out the window, I saw this… The shadow of the plane flying into a rainbow. Obvs just a trick of the light, but seeing it set me off crying again.

"As you can see from the second pic… I managed to cry off my lashes! Now hanging half on/half off. These little humans are the source of so much emotion!! And I bloody love it."

© Getty Images The TV star keeps her daughter out of the limelight

Steph shares her daughter with her mystery partner who reportedly works in the TV industry. While Steph is notoriously private about her family life, she occasionally shares glimpses inside her life off-camera.

Reflecting on her decision to keep her family out of the spotlight, Steph said on Suzi Ruffell's podcast: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

The pair welcomed their little one back in November 2019. The author doesn't appear to be in a rush to expand her brood, previously telling Woman & Home magazine: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question.

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

© Instagram Steph shares one daughter with her partner

Steph's career change

Back in July, Steph unveiled her latest venture away from the world of TV. In an excited post, she announced that she had written a thriller titled Deadline which is set for release in January 2025.

The book's synopsis reads: "Your child has been kidnapped. You're live on television. Going live in 10, 9, 8… Today is a huge day for TV reporter Rose's career. A live interview with one of the most powerful men in the country, on one of the nation's biggest TV shows. 7, 6, 5…

"But when she hears an unfamiliar voice in her ear, she knows something is very wrong. 4,3,2… Her earpiece has been hacked. She's live on air in the middle of the interview.

"They tell her they have kidnapped her family. 1…And in order to protect them, Rose must do exactly what the hijacker says… they are in control now."

At the end of last year, the presenter's popular show, Steph's Packed Lunch, came to an end after three years. Channel 4 chose not to recommission the show in light of changing audience habits and because of their desire to "drive [their] digital-first strategy".