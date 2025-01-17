Steph McGovern inundated with support as star makes major announcement

Steph McGovern sent her fans into overdrive this week as the former Steph's Packed Lunch presenter made a major announcement about her upcoming book, Deadline.

Taking to Instagram, Steph announced that she was visiting Farringdon to see the first print copies of her book before they hit shelves later in the summer. In a small video, the presenter explained how even though Deadline wasn't releasing until July, these copies are versions for her and others to proof-read to make sure no major errors have occurred during the printing process.

The mum-of-one showed off the printed copies of her tome and flicked through some of the pages, allowing fans a small glimpse into her debut crime novel.

The plot follows a budding television journalist who is hosting her own show for the first time when her earpiece is hijacked by someone holding her family hostage and forcing her to comply with his orders, while live on air.

© Instagram Steph shared the first look at her debut novel

In her caption, Steph penned: "They're here!! The first printed copies of my book!! Popped to my publishers @panmacmillan to see the 'proof' copies.

"I cannot believe the story I spent so long writing is now printed out in an actual book. AN ACTUAL BOOK THAT CAN PEOPLE CAN READ.....on the bus, in the bath, on holiday.... all those places I love to read. That is a mind melt for me."

© Instagram The star's book will release in July

She continued: "I've been lucky enough to do lots of amazing things in my career but this is the thing that means the most to me in terms of personal achievement. I know I can talk and all that broadcast stuff......but I've always been scared of writing even though I love it. I honestly never thought I'd write my own novel. And here we are!!

"I hope you like it. Obvs if you think it's [expletive] don't tell me. (Out in July - you can preorder now to be the FIRST to get one – I'm doing signed copies for lots of independent bookshops too…..link is in my bio)."

© Instagram The presenter has been busy as of late

Fans were over the moon for Steph, as one enthused: "Brilliant cover, that battery has got me on edge already," and a second added: "Congratulations! Can't wait to read it!"

It's been a busy year of debuts for the beloved presenter, as not only will she be releasing her debut novel, but she almost made her first West End appearance earlier in the week.

© Instagram Steph's daughter joined her on a trip to the theatre

She wrote in her caption: "One night at the London Palladium - making my West End debut - with my little girl watching. I've always loved the @palladiumpanto so to be in it (briefly) this year was amazing.

"Throughout the run of Robin Hood they've had different people playing King Richard… including James Corden, Dawn French, Ian McKellen… and me."

© Shutterstock The presenter previously hosted a Channel 4 show

Steph wasn't alone for the outing as she was joined by her daughter, who she often keeps out of the spotlight. The star's young girl could be seen sitting on her mother's shoulders, before taking her seat for the performance.