Steph McGovern shares glimpse inside family road trip with rarely seen daughter

Steph McGovern delighted fans at the weekend with a very rare glimpse inside her family life away from the spotlight.

Taking to Instagram, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter, 41, uploaded a string of photos from her latest family road trip.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

Amongst the images, the TV star included a joyous selfie taken from inside her car – and her little girl appeared to make a cameo appearance in the back seat wearing a blush pink outfit. So sweet!

Elsewhere, Steph uploaded a snap of her family's mouth-watering snack selection. Prepping for their journey ahead, Steph and her TV executive girlfriend opted to stock up on sweet and salty popcorn, party rings, space raiders and a mini assortment bag of dairy milk chocolate.

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in 2019

Meanwhile, in the vehicle's footwell, an adorable grey trilby hat could be seen nestled amongst a bright yellow toy truck and a plastic doll.

Captioning her carousel of images, Steph noted: "Family road trip… Snacks [thumbs up] First aid kit [thumbs up] Random toys [thumbs up] Good mood (despite the clouds) [thumbs up] Fully charged car [thumbs up]."

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Looks like you are well prepared Steph!! Have a great weekend," while a second added: "Life's far too short, and the kids grow up so quickly, make the most of all the free time you have to spend together."

© Instagram The presenter shared a glimpse inside her family road trip

A third sweetly penned: "Have an ace time, lovely," and a fourth remarked: "Aww we've got that hat too, only one she keeps on thank you @flyingtiger."

This isn't the first time the presenter has shared a sneak peek inside her family life. Steph recently spoke to Prima magazine about how she manages to juggle work alongside parenting.

© Instagram The Steph's Packed Lunch star keeps her family out of the spotlight

Opening up, she told the publication: "I film at lunchtime, so I get to take my daughter to and from nursery every day, which is unbelievably amazing."

She went on to say: "Then, when we get home, I purposely try not to look at my phone until she's in bed. We'll just whack some music on and dance about for a bit. She also loves playing 'imaginary zoo' at the moment."

© Instagram Steph shares one daughter with her girlfriend

The former BBC Breakfast star welcomed her bundle of joy back in November 2019. She announced her happy baby news over on Twitter via an announcement which read: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter!

"Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

© Instagram Steph keeps her daughter's identity private

Since welcoming her little girl into the world, Steph has very occasionally shared glimpses of her tiny tot. She has yet to confirm her daughter's name, however.

Defending her decision to hide her daughter's identity, Steph told the Express last year: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."