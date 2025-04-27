Steph McGovern shares wholesome photo of rarely-seen daughter

TV Presenter and author Steph McGovern has shared a new picture with her rarely-seen daughter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the former Steph's Packed Lunch host uploaded a snapshot that showed the pair enjoying a day at the beach. In the image, Steph was shown lying down on a stretch of golden sand with her legs covered in pools of shimmering sand.

In the corner of the image, her young daughter was just about visible, armed with a fluorescent-yellow spade.

Captioning the mother-daughter moment, Steph, 42, humorously quipped in her caption: "Currently being buried alive by my daughter…"

© Instagram The presenter enjoyed a day at the beach with her daughter

Steph shares her daughter with her mystery partner who reportedly works in the TV industry. The Deadline author is notoriously private about her life off screen, and has previously spoken about her decision to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight.

© Instagram The TV presenter welcomed her daughter in 2019

During an appearance on Suzi Ruffell's podcast, she explained: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

Steph and her partner welcomed their daughter back in November 2019. The pair seem content with their current family setup, with Steph telling Woman & Home magazine: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question.

© Getty Images Steph keeps her family out of the spotlight

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

Steph's Bear Hunt adventure

The broadcast journalist recently appeared on Celebrity Bear Hunt alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls. Set in a Costa Rican jungle, the series sees 12 celebrity contestants "become prey" as they are hunted down by survival expert Grylls.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images The presenter recently appeared on Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Steph spoke about being away from her young daughter while filming the show. "My little girl was four when I was doing it, and she doesn't quite understand or know what I do, but she understood the concept of a jungle," the presenter revealed.

© Instagram Steph shares one daughter with her partner

"I would constantly, before I went in, talk to her about Costa Rica, what a jungle looks like and the animals. So that's what she's now really excited to see – what the jungle was like."

She added: "It's funny, how they've grown with us, and with the stories we've told them about it. They'll probably watch it and go, 'Oh you were a bit rubbish'!"