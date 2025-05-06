The real reason Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped the 2025 Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly had better things to do than attend the 2025 Met Gala on May 5.

The powerful couple both received an invite to fashion's biggest night in New York City, but were noticeably absent from the high-fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Taylor and Travis haven't been publicly pictured together since March 14, enjoying some downtime after the conclusion of her Eras World Tour in December and the end of the NFL season in February.

However, it appears their leisure time may be coming to an end, as according to TMZ, their busy work schedules are the reason behind their Met Gala no-show.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis skipped the 2025 Met Gala

While Travis has never been to the Met Gala, Taylor's last appearance was in 2016, when she co-chaired the event with the theme, 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology'.

Despite their numerous appearances together, including Coachella, the Super Bowl, and the US Open, Taylor and Travis have yet to make their official red carpet debut since they began dating in the summer of 2023.

© Getty Images Their work schedules kept Travis and Taylor away from the Met Gala

Travis recently resurfaced in Las Vegas for the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, a relaxed celebrity golf tournament hosted by Justin Timberlake's golf brand.

In a video shared by the brand, Travis is seen playing golf with both Justin and his brother Jason Kelce, as well as Michael Phelps, and in another, he is seen enjoying some casino time with the boys, wearing a beige crochet cardigan, and a cap with "TriBeCa" stitched on it, the New York City neighborhood where Taylor has her apartment.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor have been enjoying some downtime over the past few months

In March, Taylor and Travis jetted off to Montana, dining at the Auric Room located at the Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, according to Page Six.

They were joined by their friend, sportscaster Erin Andrews, who originally encouraged the pair to start dating after Travis revealed he had a crush on the megastar.

"I would like a marriage [between the two]," Erin told People, revealing how sweet they are together.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor have yet to make their red carpet debut

"Man, they're great," she added. "I love them so much. I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other. They're adorable."

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The "Lover" singer opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor has attended over a dozen of his games since and was last in the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, when the Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles.