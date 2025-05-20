Prince William's unexpected reason to celebrate Aston Villa

Prince William has an unexpected reason to celebrate Aston Villa after the team's star striker, Ollie Watkins, tied the knot to his fiancée Ellie Alderson.

Taking to Instagram, Ellie posted several black and white snaps of the couple from the day. "Legally Mrs Watkins," Ellie wrote under the series of candid snaps of the pair. The sports star donned a simple, suave suit and skipped the traditional tie for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ellie opted for a dreamy corseted lace wedding gown, a simple pair of strappy heels, and a minimalist bouquet of white roses.

The wedding comes just six days before Aston Villa are due to end their season with a game against Manchester United.

Ollie Watkins and Ellie Alderson have finally tied the knot.

At the start of May, the interior designer shared photos of her friends and family attending her hen-do as part of the build-up to her lavish nuptials with the Aston Villa ace.

The 28-year-old appeared in pictures from the event wearing a stylish white beaded gown as well as a short veil with 'Mrs Watkins' embroidered into it.

© Instagram Ellie Alderson recently posted snaps from her Hen Do in the lead up to the big day.

The pair's engagement took place six years after the couple first got together back in 2018. Since then, the couple have lived together in Birmingham and welcomed two children — Amara, three, and Marley, two.

The pair announced their engagement via Instagram after the footballer got down on one knee in July 2024 while holidaying in Italy.

Ollie proposed to his long-term girlfriend in Lake Como shortly after England's devastating loss at the Euro 2024 final, with the Three Lions sadly missing out to Spain in the nail-biting final.

© Instagram Ollie and Ellie got engaged July, 2024

The Aston Villa ace was a key figure in England's run to the final when he scored a last-minute goal during the semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

His goal was cheered on by Prince William, who is a long-time Aston Villa supporter. The Prince took to X after the game to praise the striker's stunning goal. "What a beauty, Ollie!"

© The FA via Getty Images Prince William cheered on Ollie after scoring a last-minute goal during the Euro 2024 semi-finals

"A long time ago, at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans, and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams," The Prince recalled during a 2015 interview with the BBC.

"Aston Villa's always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton vs Aston Villa back in 2000."