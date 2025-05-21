Jimmy Kimmel's baby news at 57 as star becomes a granddad

Jimmy Kimmel traded the television studio for the delivery room on Monday night as he welcomed his first grandchild.

The 57-year-old was forced to cancel Monday evening's installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after his daughter, Katherine, went into labour. The late-night host returned to the show on Tuesday and explained his absence to the audience.

"We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night," shared Jimmy.

"My oldest daughter, you know, people don’t realize… people know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have two older kids," he added. "My oldest daughter, she’s 33 years old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead of here."

He continued: "The baby's very healthy. Her name… they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. It's Melania Thee Stallion.

"Her name is Patti. Like the melt, but with an 'I' not a 'Y.'"

The talk show host opened up about the "responsibility" he now has as a grandfather, but revealed that he struggled to understand what that exactly entailed. "You know WD40? You have to teach them about that," he said.

Jimmy's former girlfriend, comedian Sarah Silverman, appeared on Tuesday's installment of the show, The pair, who dated between 2002 and 2009, have remained on amicable terms. The host asked Sarah how she felt about knowing she once dated a man who is now a grandfather. "Well, it’s a bummer," she replied. "But you’ve always been older than me."

The comedian gifted Jimmy with a few special "grandpa gifts" on the show that included a penny, a button, some string, a candy, and a safety pin. Sarah also presented him with a black-and-white photo that captured Jimmy dressed in army gear.

"You need to be a hero," she said. "You can’t just be a veteran of K-Rock."

"What war shall I say I was in?," asked Jimmy.

"I guess World War 2?," replied Sarah.

"How many Nazis shall I say I killed?," added the host before Silverman said, "Oh no, you were on the other side."

Jimmy's family

The talk show host shares two children, Katherine, 33, and Kevin, 31, with his first wife, Gina Maddy Kimmel. Jimmy tied the knot to his show's co-head writer, Molly McNearney in 2013, and the couple welcomed two children, Jane, ten, and Billy, eight.