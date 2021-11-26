Jimmy Kimmel narrowly escapes injury while cooking Thanksgiving dinner - see the photos The star could have gone up in flames

Jimmy Kimmel was giving thanks that things weren't worse for him when he shared an update on his Thanksgiving celebrations and revealed he almost caught on fire.

The talk show host took to Instagram with a message for fans in which he revealed: "Happy thanksgiving everyone. Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!"

The photo showed Jimmy with singed arm hair and the front of his hairline and half an eyebrow also entirely singed off.

His fans rushed to comment and said they were so thankful he was ok. While Jimmy appeared to take the accident in his stride, his social media followers urged him to be more careful.

"Jesus. Fine line between funny and 3rd degree burns. Glad for everyone you fell on the funny side," wrote one, while another added: "Good lord".

Jimmy showed off his singed hair

The scary thing is, it's not the first time this has happened to Jimmy. One fan commented: "Again?" and he responded saying: "Yep. It's now a holiday tradition."

He famously burned his beard off during summer celebrations. Jimmy opened up about the incident on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"On July 4th I did a very stupid thing," he said. "I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.'

Thankfully he was uninjured

"And then I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.' I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."

