Kelly Ripa's 'foxy' mom could be her twin in throwback photos to celebrate Mother's Day

The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it came to Kelly Ripa and her mom Esther.

On Mother's Day, the Live with Kelly and Mark host took to Instagram with a snapshot of her mother and fans would be forgiven for thinking it was a photo of Kelly.

In the image, Esther was standing next to someone in a bunny rabbit costume with her little girls - presumably Kelly and her sister Linda - wearing adorable summer outfits and matching hats.

Esther stood tall in a red halter neck and high waisted, red flares. She showed off her taut tummy and toned physique as she smiled for the camera.

Beneath her white, floppy hat, Esther wore her blonde locks loose and she looked the spitting image of her famous daughter.

Kelly shared several more photos of Esther through the years, proving she's as glamorous today as she was then.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the foxiest mama on the planet!" she captioned the social media post. "Essie’s been rockin a hat and big hair since day one. I love you mom."

© Getty Kelly is incredibly close to her mom and dad

Fans were stunned at how alike they are and commented: "You look just like your mother" and "wow. I see where you get your good looks."

Others said they could also see the resemblance to Kelly's daughter, Lola, and called all three women "beautiful".

© Instagram Fans could also see the resemblance between Esther and Lola

Kelly shares a close bond with her parents, Esther and Joseph, and credits them for an amazing upbringing.

"My mom and dad are the reason I am who I am today," she told SJ Magazine in 2017. "What you see on the show [Live with Kelly] is just the way I used to act at home."

© Taylor Hill Kelly and Mark share three children

She added: "I just live a happy life. I'm a happy person. My parents are very positive people."

Talking about being raised in the 1970s in New Jersey, Kelly recalled: "There was always a lot of love and laughter in the house, and tons of fun."

© Getty Kelly with her family after she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Their unwavering support helped both Kelly and Linda carve out successful careers for themselves.

"My parents are just so proud of their two children, and it has nothing to do with what we do for a living,” she told Redbook in 2007. "For them, it's all about trying your hardest to be a decent person every day and being grateful for what you have. That's how I was raised."