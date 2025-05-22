Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares special baby update

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ushered in their son Ford's six-month birthday on Wednesday.

The bestselling author took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her youngest child. Katherine shared a carousel of mirror selfies that captured her cradling her baby in various different moments.

© Instagram Ford looks so big

The first snap depicted the mother-of-three posing in her bedroom dressed in a black T-shirt and black wide-leg jeans. Katherine accessorized with a black leather belt adorned with a silver metal buckle while her honey-brown locks were swept up into a bun. Chris' wife cradled Ford in her arms while she posed for the mirror selfie.

The six-month old baby looked so big in a brown onesie and even boasted a full head of hair. Another picture in the photo dump captured Katherine in a stylish denim jacket with her son resting in a cozy carrier strapped to her chest.

Katherine captioned the post: "6 months of Ford."

© Instagram Katherine celebrated her son's six-month birthday

The couple tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in 2020, and their second daughter, Eloise Christina, in 2022.

The Jurassic World star also shares a 12-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Chris has previously addressed the age gap between his children. "There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."

Parenthood

The couple largely keep their children out of the spotlight – a conscious decision on Katherine's behalf. "We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable … It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," she shared on The Today Show.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple share three kids

Chris publicly praised his wife on Mother's Day this year and shared a sweet carousel of family photographs on Instagram. In the caption, he penned: "How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!"

The family reside in a sprawling $15.6 million mansion in California and often delight their followers with glimpses inside the luxurious abode. The couple's home features an outdoor pool, a grand dining room decked with sky-high ceilings, and a spacious kitchen.