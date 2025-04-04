Chris Pratt shares update on 3 kids with Katherine Schwarzenegger after health scare

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have had a difficult few weeks after their three children fell ill at the same time.

Katherine shared last month that their kids Lyla, four, Eloise, two. and Ford, four months, all picked up a virus, and to top it all off, Eloise broke her wrist too.

However, their household is finally on the mend, with Chris sharing an update on his children's health at Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on April 2.

"Kids are like little petri dishes," Chris told E! News. "They're constantly sick, but they're doing great."

He added: "They're actually just developing their immune systems. They've always got a little runny nose, but damn it, they're cute."

Despite his children disrupting his sleep, Chris wouldn't change anything about fatherhood. "I love 'em," he gushed. "They're keeping me up all night – and there's nothing better."

Katherine shared a video last month expressing her disbelief over her sick children.

"I'd like to know what's going on with 2025," she said. "We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here.

"Luckily, I have the calmest [baby] ever, so that's a huge win," she added.

Katherine and Chris have never shied away from showing their fans the ins and outs of parenthood and appear to be taking the newborn phase with a sense of humor.

Chris previously shared a photograph of baby Ford that heavily resonated with many of his followers.

Katherine was holding up her baby – who was evidently in need of a diaper change – with a grin on her face as Chris wrote in the caption: "[Expletive] happens."

Fellow parents joined in on the fun, writing: "The most relatable picture," as another said: "Omg! I remember those days…and 11 years later, I wish they were that size again."

Announcing the birth of Ford back in November, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

Blended family

Chris and Katherine first met at church in 2018, the same year he finalized his divorce from Anna Faris. He had been married to The House Bunny actress since 2009, and they welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012.

Anna and Jack recently lost their family home due to the wildfires in LA in January, with Chris addressing the loss in a heartbreaking video, which you can watch below.

Despite Chris welcoming more children into his life, he has brought Jack along for every step and has praised him for being a wonderful big brother.

"There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech in 2017, Chris gushed about his little boy and thanked Anna for raising Jack with him.

"You've given me so much," he said. "You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy. I love him, and I love you."