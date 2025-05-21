Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's wrap-around balcony at $15.6m home

Katherine Schwarzeneggerand Chris Pratt's California mansion has many impressive features, including an outdoor pool, an enormous dining room with sky-high ceilings and a spacious kitchen which is perfect for their large family.
Another area that we adore is the wrap-around balcony terrace they have on the first floor of their home, which not only offers extra space but also insane views of the mountains.
Katherine, 35, a bestselling author, has shared a few photos of their gorgeous $15.6 million mansion, including one recent snap, which gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the cool feature.
The mother-of-three was sharing a series of selfies alongside her youngest baby, Ford Fitzgerald, to celebrate six months after welcoming her son.
Katherine and Chris, 45, are also proud parents to two daughters, Lyla, aged four, and Eloise, aged three. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is a dad to his son, Jack, from his marriage to Anna Faris.