Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's wrap-around balcony at $15.6m home

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's California mansion has many impressive features, including an outdoor pool, an enormous dining room with sky-high ceilings and a spacious kitchen which is perfect for their large family.

Another area that we adore is the wrap-around balcony terrace they have on the first floor of their home, which not only offers extra space but also insane views of the mountains.

Katherine, 35, a bestselling author, has shared a few photos of their gorgeous $15.6 million mansion, including one recent snap, which gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the cool feature.

© FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt married in 2019 and are parents to three children

The mother-of-three was sharing a series of selfies alongside her youngest baby, Ford Fitzgerald, to celebrate six months after welcoming her son.

Katherine and Chris, 45, are also proud parents to two daughters, Lyla, aged four, and Eloise, aged three. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is a dad to his son, Jack, from his marriage to Anna Faris.

Katherine is a proud mom to three children View post on Instagram

Click through the gallery to see a peek of their dreamy terrace...

© Instagram The cute selfie shared by the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger saw the proud mom holding little Ford in her arms with a view of the terrace in the background. The terrace appears to be accessed via stylish glass doors with black framing. From the snapshot, we can also see that the terrace extends beyond the width of the house, giving it an endless feel. Katherine's photo also gives a glimpse of the trendy furniture they have placed on the terrace. Complete with wooden framed furniture with comfortable soft furnishings on top, the terrace looks to be the perfect place for them to relax on balmy evenings.

© Instagram A previous photo shared by Chris on his Instagram shows how the terrace is also accessible through their main bedroom. The snap was taken from the bed to show off the glorious sunset view they're lucky to enjoy from the comfort of their bed. The glass doors lead directly out onto the patio, which also has a beautiful stone table in between the outdoor sofas.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Meanwhile, this photo of their two daughters gives us an up-close view of the sliding glass doors and the stone tiles of the terrace. The balcony also features classic black iron fencing.



© Instagram Their terrace might be a highlight of their outdoor features at their home, but their garden is the real gem of the home. Living in California, the family are fortunate enough to enjoy great weather for most of the year, so naturally their outdoor space is the perfect hangout for them. This snap shows Chris and Katherine posing for a cute photo in their garden, which has plenty of patio space, cute dining tables, a pond area and plenty of greenery.