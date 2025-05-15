Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals incredibly relatable nursery for baby Ford

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt have been parents to their young son Ford for six months, after they welcomed him on November 8.

The talented author commemorated the moment by sharing six photos of her young son throughout her lavish home. One of the snaps gave a glimpse inside the young man's nursery, and given the state that it's in, we can certainly relate with the mom-of-three.

Ford was seen wiggling in a brown onesie, and to the side of the room was a wooden cot, while a blue play blanket was seen strewn across the floor.

© Instagram Katherine showed off Ford's messy nursery

While Katherine's bed was neatly tidied up, clothes could be seen flowing out of her laundry basket, which was seen by the side of the bed.

The star also showed off several other rooms in her marital home, including her pristine bathroom which featured a walk-in shower. A pack of baby wipes could be seen on the floor behind her as she snapped the photo.

© Instagram The star also showed off her relatable bathroom

Another room saw the doting mom posing in front of a marble-topped surface with a gorgeous veranda seen behind her. Little Ford looked so adorable as he was wrapped up in a Christmas-themed onesie.

© Instagram Ford was born back in November

Announcing the birth of Ford back in November, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

Worrying family moment

Little Ford's milestone comes amid a worrying time for the family with the youngster and his older sisters all falling ill with a virus.

© Instagram The couple's children recently fell ill

Thankfully all three made a full recovery and speaking to E! News last month, Chris shared: "Kids are like little petri dishes. They're constantly sick, but they're doing great.

"They're actually just developing their immune systems. They've always got a little runny nose, but damn it, they're cute."

Blended family

Chris is also a father to son Jack, 12, who he welcomed with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.

© Instagram Chris is also a father to son Jack

Despite Chris welcoming more children into his life, he has brought Jack along for every step and has praised him for being a wonderful big brother.

"There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."