Rebel Wilson turns heads in chic polka dot look amid huge career move

Rebel Wilson was the epitome of chic as she embarked on the press tour for her upcoming film Romeo & Juliet, which will see the comedienne play Lady Capulet in the iconic Shakespearean drama.

The Australian actress looked incredible in a white polka-dot blouse and matching black polka-dot pants, complete with a brown leather handbag that added a timelessness to her outfit.

Rebel went for glamorous hair and makeup with a bold red lip perfectly complimenting her blonde locks, which were styled in a low ponytail falling in loose waves.

She posted the showstopping outfit to her Instagram, and an army of fans ran to the comment section to share the love.

"Omg I love this look baby," wrote her wife, Ramona Agruma. "Wow!!! You look fabulous, Rebel," said a fan, while another commented, "Love your outfit, love your hair, love your lipstick, love everything stunning."

Second act

Rebel sat down with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss her upcoming film, and shared what it was like to receive older roles now that she was in her 40s.

"It's that classic love story but it's actually a pop musical, and that's kind of why I wanted to do it," she explained. "And then to play Lady Capulet, which is a famous Shakespearean mother character, was a really cool opportunity, because when I started my career on stage in Australia I did lots of classic stuff!"

She added: "I go from playing the fun single girl to all of a sudden mom of a 24-year-old. There was no in-between, I just go, 'Yes, I'm in the mom category now that I'm a mother.'"

Growing pains

Rebel and Ramona welcomed their baby girl, Royce, in November 2022 via surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect star opened up about her toddler on the show, sharing insight into her day-to-day life with Royce.

"She's just an amazing daughter who sometimes hits me in the face accidentally when she's asleep," Rebel laughed. "Sometimes I'm asleep and I wake up going 'What's happening??'"

Funny girl

The mother of one lost over 80 pounds after realizing that her weight was affecting her fertility, and shared that she has since been offered "more serious roles".

"From that point, I started getting offered more serious roles," Rebel said on SiriusXM's Ben +1. "And I did this British indie movie that was really serious about traumatic brain injury, and then now I'm playing Lady Capulet."

"I think I kind of untypecast myself by losing weight," she continued. "I mean, I loved being the bigger, funny girl, loved playing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies. It was so cool and that still is me in so many respects, but I guess people…started to see me a bit differently."

The 45-year-old always intended to break into Hollywood as a dramatic actress, but ultimately rose to fame thanks to the Pitch Perfect series.

"I wanted to be like Dame Judi Dench and be really serious," she said. "It's just I had something that people would like to laugh at. And then Nicole Kidman gave me this scholarship to come to America and specialize in comedy, and so that's what I did."

"And then when I came to Hollywood, I was just the full comedy girl," she added. "But now it's kind of like going back to my roots as an actress and doing some serious stuff."

