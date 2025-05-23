Meghan Markle proves she's just like us on commercial flight after '$30k private jet' backlash

The Duchess of Sussex is renowned for her impeccable handwriting, and her latest gesture recently left a group of flight attendants speechless.

In a viral TikTok video posted on Thursday, American Airlines flight attendant, Nina Vina, spoke about meeting the Duchess as she flew commercial.

"You guys will not believe who I just had on my flight, who I had the pleasure of serving!" she said.

"The Queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex! THE Meghan Markle was on my flight and she is so beautiful in person, she was so sweet. She wrote us a little handwritten note back."

It's not known where Meghan was travelling to, but she has recently taken a few trips to New York in support of her Netflix show and As Ever brand.

Nina, who is based in the East Coast city, explained that they had written Meghan a note, saying: "It's a pleasure serving you, we love you real bad," signing it off from the "AA girlies".

The Duchess wrote them a message on what appeared to be a napkin, with Nina holding up the note with Meghan's distinctive cursive penmanship on it.

It read: "Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note - you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan."

Nina added that the Duchess also complimented her on her manicure.

Private jet backlash

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticised for their use of private jets, with Meghan taking a flight, which could have cost up to $30,000 (£22,200) according to MailOnline, from the Invictus Games in Vancouver back to Santa Barbara to return home to Montecito.

Harry and Meghan have both been vocal about the need to tackle climate change, with the Duke having launched his sustainable tourism initiative, Travalyst, in 2019.

At its launch event, Harry was asked about his travel habits.

"I came here by commercial. I spend 99 per cent of my life travelling the world by commercial," he said. "Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe - it's generally as simple as that."

Harry flew commercial from Los Angeles to London in May 2023 to attend his father the King's coronation.

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and have carved out their own life in the US with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three.

