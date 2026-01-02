Amanda Owen shares raw home birth story with 8th child at Ravenseat Farm: 'I couldn't be bothered'

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen revealed the reality behind her daughter Clementine's home birth and opened up about becoming a mother for the eighth time and her battles with the remoteness of her farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

The 51-year-old farmer and star of the hit TV show Our Yorkshire Farm is a mum to nine children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Clive Owen, 70.

While chatting about her life, juggling parenthood and the day-to-day labour involved with running her remote sheep farm, Ravenseat, in Upper Swaledale, she explained how she delivered her second youngest child, Clementine, nine.

Amanda revealed she had opted for a home birth and admitted she never bothered to call for an ambulance once she had gone into labour due to the faraway distance of any hospital from her farmhouse.

She told host of the podcast White Wine Question Time, Kate Thornton, that she gave birth surrounded by cushions, a terrier and a rug rather than the usual sterile hospital set-up.

In a clip of the interview posted to the podcast's Instagram page, the shepherdess pointed to a spot on the floor and said: "Right here, this is where Clemmy was born.

"A few cushions and a rug and a terrier over there under the settle. Best birth partner ever. I put my hand down, when I felt there was a head coming, I knew it was all systems go."

She continued sharing and told the host: "I was frequenting all the lay-bys of the North East. The hospital would get further and further away. It is literally the fact that I could not be arsed.

"I could not be bothered to set off the whole thing of ringing the labour ward, ringing for an ambulance, and paramedics turn up. I just wanted to go back to bed."

© Instagram Amanda Owen is a mother to nine children and regularly shares them online

Who are Amanda Owen's children?

The reality TV star shares nine children with her former partner Clive: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy.

She regularly shares updates about their lives on social media, and they appeared as part of the television series documenting their lives on the farm.

© Instagram Amanda shares her children with her ex-husband Clive

Amanda co-parents with her ex-husband following their split in 2022 after 22 years of marriage. At the time, she released a statement that read: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

The star's first child, Raven, was born in 2021, while her youngest daughter Nancy was welcomed in 2017, completing their family of eleven.